Rays shortstop Wander Franco released from Dominican jail amid ongoing investigation

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rays shortstop Wander Franco released from Dominican jail amid ongoing investigation

  
Published January 8, 2024 05:18 PM
Wander Franco

Tampa Bay Rays Dominican baseball shortstop Wander Franco, who faces an accusation of molesting an underage girl, arrives in court under heavy escort in Puerto Plata, in Dominican Republic, on January 5, 2024. The hearing was being held behind closed doors and Franco, 22, who is eligible for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in the 2023 season, did not make a statement before entering. The baseball player and the mother of the 15-year-old girl were charged with “the crimes of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering.” (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

STR/AFP via Getty Images

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Wander Franco, a shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays, was released from a jail in the Dominican Republic amid an ongoing investigation into allegations he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Franco paid $34,000 as a type of deposit required by a judge who ordered his conditional release.

While Franco is free to leave the Dominican Republic, he was ordered to appear monthly before authorities as the investigation continues.

Franco did not speak to reporters who crowded around him after his release in the northern province of Puerto Plata, where he was detained a week ago.

The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging he paid the teen’s mother thousands of dollars and gave her a car in exchange for her consent.

The girl’s 35-year-old mother also is charged in the case and was ordered held under house arrest. The AP is not naming the woman in order to preserve her daughter’s privacy.