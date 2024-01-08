Rays shortstop Wander Franco released from Dominican jail amid ongoing investigation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Wander Franco, a shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays, was released from a jail in the Dominican Republic amid an ongoing investigation into allegations he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Franco paid $34,000 as a type of deposit required by a judge who ordered his conditional release.

While Franco is free to leave the Dominican Republic, he was ordered to appear monthly before authorities as the investigation continues.

Franco did not speak to reporters who crowded around him after his release in the northern province of Puerto Plata, where he was detained a week ago.

The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging he paid the teen’s mother thousands of dollars and gave her a car in exchange for her consent.

The girl’s 35-year-old mother also is charged in the case and was ordered held under house arrest. The AP is not naming the woman in order to preserve her daughter’s privacy.