Mets at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 2

Its Monday, June 2 and the Mets (37-22) are in Los Angeles to open a series against the Dodgers (36-23).

Paul Blackburn is slated to take the mound for New York against Dustin May for Los Angeles.

The weekend saw the Dodgers take two of three from the Yankees and the Mets sweep the Rockies in a three-game series. Highlights included three home runs from Max Muncy over the last two games for Los Angeles and Juan Soto getting his bat going with four hits in nine at bats including a pair of home runs.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Dodgers

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: SportsNet LA, WPIX, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mets (+130), Dodgers (-156)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for June 2, 2025: Paul Blackburn vs. Dustin May

Mets: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 1st appearance since 8/23/24 at San Diego Dodgers: Dustin May (3-4, 4.20 ERA)

Last outing: 5/27 at Cleveland - 5IP, 3ER< 4H, 2BB, 9Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Dodgers

The Mets’ record in their last 10 games stands 8-2 as they have reclaimed first place in the NL East

In his last five home starts Dustin May has an ERA of 2.99

has an ERA of 2.99 With Dustin May starting, the Dodgers are up 1.54 units on the Run Line at Dodger Stadium in 2025

starting, the Dodgers are up 1.54 units on the Run Line at Dodger Stadium in 2025 Francisco Lindor went 6-11 with 3 HRs in the 3-game series against Colorado

went 6-11 with 3 HRs in the 3-game series against Colorado Shohei Ohtani was 4-13 with 2 HRs against the Yankees this past weekend

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mets and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: