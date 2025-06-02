Twins at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 2

Its Monday, June 2 and the Twins (31-27) are in {game.venue.city} to take on the Athletics (23-37). Joe Ryan is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Luis Severino for Oakland.

The Athletics enter this matchup with the Twins on a six-game losing streak and two straight series being swept. For Minnesota, the Twins have lost two consecutive games and three of the past four.

This is four-game series and the end of a 10-game road trip for Minnesota. The Twins are 2-4 on this cross country road trip against the Mariners and Rays so far. The Twins have won four straight with Ryan on the mound and the Athletics lost four consecutive with Severino pitching.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Athletics

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: MNNT, NBCSCA

Odds for the Twins at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Twins (-161), Athletics (+135)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Athletics

Pitching matchup for June 2, 2025: Joe Ryan vs. Luis Severino

Twins: Joe Ryan, (5-2, 2.57 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts Athletics: Luis Severino, (1-4, 3.89 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Twins and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Athletics

The Twins have won 7 of their last 9 games at the Athletics

5 of the Athletics’ last 7 games (71%) have gone over the Total

The Athletics have lost 6 straight games

The Twins have lost 2 straight games

