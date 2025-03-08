Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton to get third round of PRP injections in both elbows

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - LSU vs Florida
LSU’s Kim Mulkey allows assistant to coach SEC tourney game while she grieves death in family
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi
SEC fines Ole Miss $500,000 for court storming and suggests easing future penalties
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jett Lawrence street clothes.JPG
Jett Lawrence still eying Pro Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_andycole_250308.jpg
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’
nbc_pl_bhaful_250308.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 28
nbc_rugby_irevfrahl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Ireland 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - LSU vs Florida
LSU’s Kim Mulkey allows assistant to coach SEC tourney game while she grieves death in family
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi
SEC fines Ole Miss $500,000 for court storming and suggests easing future penalties
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jett Lawrence street clothes.JPG
Jett Lawrence still eying Pro Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_andycole_250308.jpg
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’
nbc_pl_bhaful_250308.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 28
nbc_rugby_irevfrahl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Ireland 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton to get third round of PRP injections in both elbows

  
Published March 8, 2025 01:35 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Giancarlo Stanton will return to New York for a third round of platelet-rich plasma injections in his ailing elbows on Monday, manager Aaron Boone told reporters.

Stanton was back at the Yankees’ spring training complex on Friday. Boone was quoted as saying the five-time All-Star is not likely to play in any exhibition games.

Stanton said on Feb. 17 after reporting to camp that he had not swung a bat in three or four weeks because of pain in both elbows. The Yankees said he had been in New York, where he received two rounds of PRP injections.

Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs while playing 114 games last year, his season interrupted by a strained left hamstring that sidelined him between June 22 and July 29. Stanton batted .273 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in the postseason.

He signed a then-record 13-year, $325 million contract with the Marlins ahead of the 2015 season and had 59 homers and 132 RBIs in 2017, winning the NL MVP award. He was acquired by the Yankees that December and hit 38 homers with 100 RBIs in his first season with New York.

He missed 266 of 708 games over the next five seasons because of a series of injuries that included strains of right biceps, right knee, left hamstring (twice) and left quadriceps along with right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis.