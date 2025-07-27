Watch Now
Kitayama: Trusting 'my game' helped me win 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama discusses how he was able to "trust his game" in the final round to win the 3M open, and how special it was to have his brother caddie for him this week.
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
Watch highlights from players around the top 70 FedExCup standings fight their way through the final round of the 3M Open for valuable points to help them make the playoffs.
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
Lottie Woad checks in following her debut victory on the LPGA Tour to share how she has balanced the expectations on the course, caddie changes, and how she plans on celebrating her milestone win.
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
Kurt Kitayama made a big jump to the top of the leaderboard on moving day at the 3M Open.
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
Thorbjørn Olesen and Akshay Bhatia talk to Amy Rogers following their third rounds at the 3M Open.
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
Lottie Woad talks about handling professional pressure at the Women's Scottish Open and the Golf Central desk discusses how her ball striking has been a strength of hers.
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
Golf Central examines notable golfers outside the top 70 of the FedExCup Playoffs and how they fared in second-round action at the 3M Open, including Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, and others.
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
The Golf Central crew analyzes Lottie Woad's precocious pro debut through two rounds at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and Nelly Korda's quest to get back in the win column.
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
Jake Knapp says his ball-striking has been the difference-maker so far for him in the 3M Open, as well as a disciplined approach in his 13 under first two days. Watch his highlights and hear from the smooth swinger.
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
The Golf Central desk examines how the golfers fighting for a FedExCup Playoff spot performed in the opening round of the 3M Open.