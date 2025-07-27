 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: 3M Open - Final Round
After caddie change that ‘wasn’t my choice,’ Kurt Kitayama teams with bro for 3M win
Gw423AJWoAAg3uc.jpeg
A virus nearly killed him; now, Brett White just shot 59 and won his first Americas title
PGA: 3M Open - Final Round
Kurt Kitayama goes 60-65 over weekend to win 3M Open for second PGA Tour title

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250727.jpg
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances

Top News

PGA: 3M Open - Final Round
After caddie change that ‘wasn’t my choice,’ Kurt Kitayama teams with bro for 3M win
Gw423AJWoAAg3uc.jpeg
A virus nearly killed him; now, Brett White just shot 59 and won his first Americas title
PGA: 3M Open - Final Round
Kurt Kitayama goes 60-65 over weekend to win 3M Open for second PGA Tour title

Top Clips

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250727.jpg
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances

Watch Now

Kitayama: Trusting 'my game' helped me win 3M Open

July 27, 2025
Kurt Kitayama discusses how he was able to "trust his game" in the final round to win the 3M open, and how special it was to have his brother caddie for him this week.
