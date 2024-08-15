 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Edmonton Oilers v Colorado Avalanche
Blues issue offer sheets to Oilers’ Broberg and Holloway, leaving Edmonton 7 days to match
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks
All-Star Dearica Hamby sues WNBA, Aces alleging discrimination, retaliation for being pregnant
Engle__Garrett-2024_Western-CroppedAC.jpg
The craziest grip in amateur golf still alive after marathon U.S. Amateur match

Top Clips

nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
Burton: Dillon punishment affects the entire field
nbc_golf_usamrdof64_240814.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_homaintv_240814.jpg
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Edmonton Oilers v Colorado Avalanche
Blues issue offer sheets to Oilers’ Broberg and Holloway, leaving Edmonton 7 days to match
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks
All-Star Dearica Hamby sues WNBA, Aces alleging discrimination, retaliation for being pregnant
Engle__Garrett-2024_Western-CroppedAC.jpg
The craziest grip in amateur golf still alive after marathon U.S. Amateur match

Top Clips

nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
Burton: Dillon punishment affects the entire field
nbc_golf_usamrdof64_240814.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_homaintv_240814.jpg
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Yankees place Chisholm on IL, wait for doctors to decide if surgery needed

  
Published August 14, 2024 09:55 PM
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

Aug 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) can not field the ball during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — The New York Yankees placed third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a sprained left elbow and were waiting for more doctors to weigh in to determine whether he needs surgery, manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees remained hopeful Chisholm’s stay on the IL will be short, though it’s not clear when he’ll resume swinging a bat. He hits left-handed and throws with his right.

“We’ll see what we have,” Boone said. “We’re obviously just a couple days into this. But we’re also somewhat optimistic.”

The Yankees designated right-hander Enyel de los Santos for assignment, two weeks after acquiring him from San Diego at the trade deadline. They also recalled righty Will Warren from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in time for his start against the Chicago White Sox and also brought back infielder Oswald Peraza from the RailRiders.

Chisholm was hurt on a headfirst dive scoring in the fifth inning of Monday’s 12-2 loss to the White Sox. The 2022 All-Star downplayed the injury, saying he wasn’t “super concerned about it.”

Chisholm was acquired by the Yankees from Miami in late July and has contributed right away, hitting .316 with seven homers, 13 runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games. He’s one of just five players in the majors this season with at least 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

“He’s been a dynamic player for us,” Boone said. “He provides power, speed. He’s done a great job on defense. He’s been great in the room. But again, hopefully, it’s something that doesn’t turn out to be too long and we can get him back.”