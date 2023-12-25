 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Morgan St. at South Carolina
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks
MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Mariners reportedly agree to $24 million, 2-year contract with catcher Mitch Garver

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_campbellpresser_231224.jpg
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
nbc_nfl_flaccopresser_231224.jpg
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
nbc_nfl_carrollpresser_231224.jpg
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Morgan St. at South Carolina
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks
MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Mariners reportedly agree to $24 million, 2-year contract with catcher Mitch Garver

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_campbellpresser_231224.jpg
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
nbc_nfl_flaccopresser_231224.jpg
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
nbc_nfl_carrollpresser_231224.jpg
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
MLBSan Diego PadresRay-Patrick Didder

Ray-Patrick
Didder

world baseball classic
Ohtani long HR powers Japan; Italy advances at World Classic
Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer that landed just below his image, sending Japan to a 7-1 victory over Australia in the World Baseball Classic.
New York Mets hit with record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish
Padres and Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui agree to $28 million, 5-year contract
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue to steal headlines with Tyler Glasnow trade
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yankees Bolster Bullpen with González