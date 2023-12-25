Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mariners reportedly agree to $24 million, 2-year contract with catcher Mitch Garver
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mariners reportedly agree to $24 million, 2-year contract with catcher Mitch Garver
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
MLB
San Diego Padres
Ray-Patrick Didder
RD
Ray-Patrick
Didder
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Ohtani long HR powers Japan; Italy advances at World Classic
Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer that landed just below his image, sending Japan to a 7-1 victory over Australia in the World Baseball Classic.
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Ray-Patrick Didder
SD
Shortstop
Padres re-sign SS/OF Ray-Patrick Didder to minors deal
Ray-Patrick Didder
SD
Shortstop
Padres ink Ray-Patrick Didder to minors contract
Ray-Patrick Didder
SD
Shortstop
Marlins ink OF Didder to minors deal
Ray-Patrick Didder
SD
Shortstop
Padres sign Ray-Patrick Didder to minors deal
New York Mets hit with record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Padres and Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui agree to $28 million, 5-year contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue to steal headlines with Tyler Glasnow trade
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yankees Bolster Bullpen with González
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Close Ad