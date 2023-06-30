 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Sandoval throws 4-hitter, Angels beat Tigers 1-0 on Walsh HR
Patrick Sandoval and Jared Walsh were the two key cogs in the Angels’ tight win over the Tigers.
    Alex Colome
    Relief Pitcher #48
    Nationals reassign Alex Colomé to minors camp
    Wily Peralta
    Starting Pitcher #38
    Nationals sign Wily Peralta to minor league deal
    Wily Peralta
    Starting Pitcher #38
    Tigers release veteran right-hander Wily Peralta
    Wily Peralta
    Starting Pitcher #38
    Tigers designate Wily Peralta for assignment
    Wily Peralta
    Starting Pitcher #38
    Tigers activate Wily Peralta (hamstring) off IL