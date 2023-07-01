 Skip navigation
MLBAlex Colome

Alex
Colome

White Sox activate Tim Anderson in flurry of moves
All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson returned to the White Sox, part of a flurry of moves by the sputtering ballclub.
    Alex Colome
    Relief Pitcher #48
    White Sox outright Alexander Colomé to Triple-A
    Alex Colome
    Relief Pitcher #48
    White Sox designate RHP Colomé for assignment
    Alex Colome
    Relief Pitcher #48
    White Sox summon Alexander Colomé from Triple-A
    Alex Colome
    Relief Pitcher #48
    White Sox sign Alex Colomé to minors deal
    Alex Colome
    Relief Pitcher #48
    Nationals release veteran reliever Alex Colomé