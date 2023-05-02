 Skip navigation
White Sox activate Tim Anderson in flurry of moves

  
Published May 2, 2023 12:20 PM
CHICAGO -- All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson returned to the Chicago White Sox, part of a flurry of moves by the sputtering ballclub.

Anderson and infielder Hanser Alberto were reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Anderson sprained his left knee on April 10 at Minnesota, and Alberto is coming back from a strained left quad.

Chicago also optioned rookie outfielder Oscar Colás and infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte. The 24-year-old Colás, one of the team’s top prospects, hit .211 with a homer and seven RBIs in 25 games in his first stint in the majors.

Veteran reliever Alex Colomé, outfielder Billy Hamilton and left-hander Sammy Peralta were promoted from Charlotte. Reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the paternity list, and utilityman Romy Gonzalez went on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

The White Sox also designated relievers Jake Diekman and Frank German for assignment. Diekman, a lefty who was acquired in an August trade with Boston, is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 big league appearances this season.

Chicago had dropped 10 in a row before rallying for a wild 12-9 victory against Tampa Bay. The White Sox begin a three-game series against the Twins.

The return of Anderson could provide a big lift. The White Sox went 3-15 while Anderson was on the IL.

The 29-year-old Anderson is off to a strong start this season, batting .298 with four RBIs and five steals in his first 11 games. He hit a major league-best .335 in 2019.

Alberto, 30, went on the IL on April 16. He is hitting .211 with a homer and four RBIs in eight games in his first season with Chicago.

The 34-year-old Colomé signed a minor league deal on April 6. He made eight appearances for Charlotte, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and a save.

Colomé also played for the White Sox in 2019 and 2020, going 6-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 42 saves in 83 appearances.