Live Cup Series updates from Homestead-Miami Speedway
Three spots remain in the Championship 4 after Kyle Larson’s win at Las Vegas.
The Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues with a Sunday afternoon race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC, post-race on Peacock).
This is the second of two consecutive races at a 1.5-mile track. It represents another opportunity for one of the remaining playoff drivers to take one of the spots in the Championship 4.
Kyle Larson, who locked up a spot in the Championship 4 last weekend at Las Vegas, is the defending winner of the Homestead playoff race. He led 199 laps and swept the first two stages before winning the first Next Gen race at the Florida track.
Larson will try to defend his win after starting fifth but will have to work his way past Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr.
Follow along for updates throughout Sunday afternoon at the track.
The NBC pre-race show featured a special guest at Homestead-Miami Speedway — Pitbull.
The Trackhouse Racing co-owner/multi-platinum-selling artist took part in an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Pitbull took time to explain why he named his latest album “Trackhouse” and why he has embraced NASCAR.
Pitbull said that the NASCAR fans are passionate and loyal. He said they are fighters and that he feels like he is surrounded by a bunch of underdogs.
One prominent theme of the interview was the concept of bringing people together. Pitbull said that Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR are doing this together, as is his latest album.
'@Pitbull is bringing people together and helping make @NASCAR worldwide.@DaleJr and @JeffBurton chatted with the @TeamTrackhouse co-owner. pic.twitter.com/D3gJavD03E— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 22, 2023
Martin Truex Jr. was running fifth at the end of stage 1 last week at Las Vegas. Instead of pitting during the stage break, he stayed out on older tires. This gamble did not pay off as he spent stage 2 outside of the top 10 and missed out on crucial points. He ultimately finished ninth.
Truex is only two points above the first driver outside of a transfer spot heading into Sunday’s race. He will have an early opportunity to gain points after starting from pole at a track where he has five top-10 finishes and one win in the past six races. This includes last season’s playoff race when he started 12th, scored 17 stage points and finished sixth.
Other storylines to watch:
--Homestead forces NASCAR drivers to make a difficult choice over the course of a race. Will they run inches from the outside wall, or will they put their left tires on line at the bottom of the track?
Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick have both ridden the wall to great success at Homestead in multiple series. Other drivers have kept some distance between their cars and the wall.
They haven’t been willing to risk as much as Larson and Reddick due to the potential contact with the wall. Though that mindset can change as the laps count down.
“When you’re going down to the end of the race and need some spots, you’re willing to push it a little bit more,” Denny Hamlin said on Saturday. “I just manage risk a little differently. I’m not willing to fight for that little extra inch there to gain a small bit more lap time. If I can gain that somewhere else, I’ll do that.”
--Ryan Blaney finished sixth last weekend at Las Vegas. NASCAR disqualified him after the No. 12 failed post-race inspection. NASCAR rescinded the penalty on Monday, citing an issue with the damper template used for inspection.
This was a whirlwind 24 hours for Blaney. Ultimately, it didn’t change his mindset. He still headed to Homestead with the belief that he needs to win one of the two remaining races, which take place at Homestead and Martinsville.
Blaney is 17 points back of the final transfer spot to the Championship 4. Erasing this deficit with point-heavy performances is possible. Winning will automatically send Blaney to Phoenix with the opportunity to battle for a title for the first time.
Blaney had speed last season at Homestead. He scored points in the first two stages but finished 17th after spinning as he headed back onto the track after a pit stop. If Blaney can avoid similar mistakes this season, he could set himself up for a major career moment.
“Probably got to win one of these things even being 17 (points) out unless some guys have problems, you just never know,” Blaney said Saturday morning at Homestead. “Here you can have problems running right by the wall, you can break some stuff pretty easy, so you just go race. You do the best you can.”