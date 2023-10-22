Live Cup Series updates from Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 continues with a Sunday afternoon race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC, post-race on Peacock).

This is the second of two consecutive races at a 1.5-mile track. It represents another opportunity for one of the remaining playoff drivers to take one of the spots in the Championship 4.

Kyle Larson, who locked up a spot in the Championship 4 last weekend at Las Vegas, is the defending winner of the Homestead playoff race. He led 199 laps and swept the first two stages before winning the first Next Gen race at the Florida track.

Larson will try to defend his win after starting fifth but will have to work his way past Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr.

Follow along for updates throughout Sunday afternoon at the track.

