 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

wnba logo court
Meet the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first expansion team in Canada
Syndication: Unknown
Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into new role as Mike Norvell shuffles staff
Linkon Cure 13.JPG
Tight End Linkon Cure Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_rtflincolnriley_241205.jpg
Riley shuts down speculation of other jobs
nbc_dls_cfpdiscussion_241205.jpg
College football wants ‘arguments’ about Miami
nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

wnba logo court
Meet the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first expansion team in Canada
Syndication: Unknown
Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into new role as Mike Norvell shuffles staff
Linkon Cure 13.JPG
Tight End Linkon Cure Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_rtflincolnriley_241205.jpg
Riley shuts down speculation of other jobs
nbc_dls_cfpdiscussion_241205.jpg
College football wants ‘arguments’ about Miami
nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kaulig Racing announces competition moves for 2025 NASCAR Cup season

  
Published December 5, 2024 01:56 PM

Kaulig Racing announced a series of competition moves for the 2025 season on Thursday.

Mike Cook joins the team as technical director. Cook had spent more than a decade as a lead engineer at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Andrew Dickeson will be the crew chief for the No. 10 Cup car with Ty Dillon. Dickeson had been an engineer at Richard Childress Racing.

Crew chief Trent Owens reunites with AJ Allmendinger in Allmendinger’s return to the Cup Series.

AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR President Steve Phelps vows that fans will know where to watch Cup races in 2025
The NASCAR president also discussed the cost and value of the Chicago Street Race and upgrades to NASCAR-owned tracks for fans.

“I think this is the most impressive competition leadership group we have ever had,” said Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice in a statement from the team. “We have such a great core team with all the men and women of Kaulig Racing, and bringing in smart people with fresh eyes will really help us compete on the track.”

Said Cook in a statement from the team: “After a decade of learning and honing my craft, I am really excited to contribute to the continuing growth of Kaulig Racing. Nothing in racing happens overnight, but I know I have the tools and the support I need to bring immediate impact.”

“Andrew has the demeanor and stability that I think will give Ty the best opportunity he has ever had at the Cup level. AJ and Trent are just in sync and have a great working relationship. Both drivers are hungry and dedicated, so I know that team is going to be strong and impress some people in 2025.”

The 2025 season is scheduled to begin Feb. 2 with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 16.