Kaulig Racing announces competition moves for 2025 NASCAR Cup season

Kaulig Racing announced a series of competition moves for the 2025 season on Thursday.

Mike Cook joins the team as technical director. Cook had spent more than a decade as a lead engineer at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Andrew Dickeson will be the crew chief for the No. 10 Cup car with Ty Dillon. Dickeson had been an engineer at Richard Childress Racing.

Crew chief Trent Owens reunites with AJ Allmendinger in Allmendinger’s return to the Cup Series.

“I think this is the most impressive competition leadership group we have ever had,” said Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice in a statement from the team. “We have such a great core team with all the men and women of Kaulig Racing, and bringing in smart people with fresh eyes will really help us compete on the track.”

Said Cook in a statement from the team: “After a decade of learning and honing my craft, I am really excited to contribute to the continuing growth of Kaulig Racing. Nothing in racing happens overnight, but I know I have the tools and the support I need to bring immediate impact.”

“Andrew has the demeanor and stability that I think will give Ty the best opportunity he has ever had at the Cup level. AJ and Trent are just in sync and have a great working relationship. Both drivers are hungry and dedicated, so I know that team is going to be strong and impress some people in 2025.”

The 2025 season is scheduled to begin Feb. 2 with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 16.

