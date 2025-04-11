 Skip navigation
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published April 11, 2025 10:00 AM

The Xfinity Series will return to racing in the spring at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time in nearly five years.

Saturday’s 300-lap race will begin shortly after 5 p.m. on the 0.533-mile concrete oval, which has played host to the Xfinity Series exclusively under the lights in the fall since its last spring event in June 2020.

The 40-driver field will be absent defending winner Cole Custer, who moved up to the Cup Series. But the Xfinity entry list does feature 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who won the Xfinity race on Aug. 17, 2018 at Bristol (one of his favorite tracks in NASCAR).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The race will begin shortly after 5 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 9:30 a.m. ... Practice starts at 11:30 a.m. ... Qualifying begins at 12:35 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) on the 0.533-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 85. Stage 2 ends at Lap 170.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 40 cars entered at Bristol

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 5 p.m. ... Peformance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Overcast with a high of 52 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 51 degrees with a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer led the final 92 laps to beat Sheldon Creed by 0.896 seconds last September.