Dr. Diandra’s 2024 Fun NASCAR Facts

The margin of victory at Atlanta was 0.003 seconds — the amount of time it takes for a housefly to flap its wings once. The 0.006 second margin of victory at the second Talladega race is about the wing-flap time of a honeybee.

Feb 25, 2024; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports