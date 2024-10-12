Charlotte Roval Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity

NASCAR Xfinity and Cup cars will be on the reconfigured Charlotte Roval on Saturday.

Changes have been made to Turn 6 and a hairpin has been added at Turn 7 of the infield course. The frontstretch chicane (Turns 15-16-17) also has been tightened.

Xfinity teams will practice and qualify before racing Saturday. Cup teams will get extra practice Saturday before qualifying.

Charlotte Roval weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 74 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of Cup qualifying. Sunny with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity