Charlotte Roval Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity
Published October 12, 2024 04:00 AM
NASCAR Xfinity and Cup cars will be on the reconfigured Charlotte Roval on Saturday.
Changes have been made to Turn 6 and a hairpin has been added at Turn 7 of the infield course. The frontstretch chicane (Turns 15-16-17) also has been tightened.
Xfinity teams will practice and qualify before racing Saturday. Cup teams will get extra practice Saturday before qualifying.
Changes to Charlotte Roval could add to more upheaval in playoffs.
Charlotte Roval weather
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 74 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of Cup qualifying. Sunny with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
- 8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 10 - 10:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
- 11 a.m. - Noon — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
- 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. — Cup practice 1 (USA Network, PRN)
- 1:15 - 2 p.m. — Cup practice 2 (USA Network, PRN)
- 2 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, PRN)
- 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (67 laps/152.76 miles; CW Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)