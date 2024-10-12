 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS Game 5- Dodgers v Padres
Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Two
Stephan Jaeger chips in twice, shoots 63 to lead Black Desert Championship
SPORTS-GLF-PGA-NOTES-LV
2024 Shriners Children’s Open: Two-time defending champ Tom Kim highlights full field

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241011.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd2_241011.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_saschampionshiprd1_241011.jpg
Highlights: SAS Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLDS Game 5- Dodgers v Padres
Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Two
Stephan Jaeger chips in twice, shoots 63 to lead Black Desert Championship
SPORTS-GLF-PGA-NOTES-LV
2024 Shriners Children’s Open: Two-time defending champ Tom Kim highlights full field

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241011.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd2_241011.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_saschampionshiprd1_241011.jpg
Highlights: SAS Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Charlotte Roval Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity

  
Published October 12, 2024 04:00 AM

NASCAR Xfinity and Cup cars will be on the reconfigured Charlotte Roval on Saturday.

Changes have been made to Turn 6 and a hairpin has been added at Turn 7 of the infield course. The frontstretch chicane (Turns 15-16-17) also has been tightened.

Xfinity teams will practice and qualify before racing Saturday. Cup teams will get extra practice Saturday before qualifying.

AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
Friday 5: Chaos reigns in Cup playoffs as NASCAR heads to Charlotte Roval
Changes to Charlotte Roval could add to more upheaval in playoffs.

Charlotte Roval weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 74 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of Cup qualifying. Sunny with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10 - 10:50 a.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 11 a.m. - Noon — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
  • 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. — Cup practice 1 (USA Network, PRN)
  • 1:15 - 2 p.m. — Cup practice 2 (USA Network, PRN)
  • 2 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, PRN)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (67 laps/152.76 miles; CW Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)