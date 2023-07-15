 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14; Pogacar move on Vingegaard stifled by motorbikes
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
Sunday New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_wsbk_italyrace1hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Bautista wins Race 1 in Italy
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Tour de France Stage 14 mass crash pauses race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Carlos Rodriguez wins Tour de France stage 14; Pogacar move on Vingegaard stifled by motorbikes
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
Sunday New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_wsbk_italyrace1hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Bautista wins Race 1 in Italy
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14_ending_230715.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Tour de France Stage 14 mass crash pauses race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire Cup pole

  
Published July 15, 2023 02:11 PM

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell led an all-Toyota front row in qualifying by scoring his fifth career Cup pole.

Toyotas secured the top two spots at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday and continued the qualifying consistency from the 2022 season when Martin Truex Jr. won the pole.

Bell won the pole Saturday with a lap of 124.781 mph.

MORE: New Hampshire starting lineup

Truex Jr. will start second after a lap of 124.752 mph

The rest of the top five is Aric Almirola (124.707 mph), Joey Logano (124.589 mph) and Ryan Blaney (124.328 mph).

William Byron (seventh) is the first Chevrolet driver with a lap at 123.896 mph. He completed this lap without power steering.

Kyle Busch, whose team had to make repairs after contact with the wall in practice, went out first in qualifying. He spun before completing a lap and hit the wall. Busch will have to start from the rear after Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed he will go to a backup car.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m. ET on USA Network (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA).