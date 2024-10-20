 Skip navigation
Las Vegas Xfinity Series results, driver points: AJ Allmendinger scores first win of season

  
Published October 19, 2024 10:35 PM

LAS VEGAS — AJ Allmendinger shouted on the radio to his team after winning Saturday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and advancing to next month’s Xfinity Series title race at Phoenix.

“Let’s go win a championship!”

Allmendinger will go for his first Xfinity title after beating Ryan Sieg by 0.156 seconds for the win.

MORE: Xfinity race results

It was quite a turnaround for Allmendinger, who entered the Round of 8 seventh in the standings, 18 points below the cutline. Allmendinger became the 17th different winner this season.

While Allmendinger celebrated his first win of the season and 18th of his career, Sieg continues to search for his first series win after 364 career series starts.

“It sucks to finish second,” Sieg said on pit road afterward. “It’s great, but one of these days it will work out. Tough.”

Justin Allgaier finished third, Chandler Smith placed fourth and Parker Kligerman completed the top five.

MORE: Driver points after Las Vegas

With Allmendinger winning, three spots remain in the championship race. Holding those positions with two races left in this round are Allgaier (32 points above the cutline), Cole Custer (+16) and Chandler Smith (+8).

Those below the cutline are Austin Hill (-8 points), Jesse Love (-13), Sam Mayer (-23) and Sammy Smith (-53).

Stage 1 winner: Cole Custer

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Next: The series races Oct. 26 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (4 p.m. ET on CW Network)