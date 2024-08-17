Michigan Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier wins, Sheldon Creed sets series record

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Justin Allgaier won, Sheldon Creed set a series record and Kyle Sieg went upside down at the end of Saturday’s rain-delayed Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Sieg was involved in a crash on the last lap and hit the inside SAFER barrier upside down on the backstretch before rolling over. He walked away from the car. NASCAR stated that Sieg was treated and released from the infield care center.

Allgaier earned his second win of the season and 25th of his career. That puts Allgaier 10th on the all-time series victory list, breaking a tie with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tommy Houston.

Creed overcame an early spin and finished second for the 11th time in his Xfinity career — the most all-time before a win. That broke a tie with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Daniel Hemric.

“This one might have frustrated me the most out of all of them so far,” Creed said of his runner-up result.

Allgaier scores first Xfinity win at Michigan Justin Allgaier scores his first win at Michigan and now sits tenth on the all-time Xfinity Series wins list.

John Hunter Nemechek finished third, Anthony Alfredo placed fourth and Sammy Smith completed the top five.

In the second stage, Riley Herbst triggered a multi-car crash when he attempted to move ahead of Ryan Sieg but was not clear even though his spotter said he was clear. Also collected were Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer and Cole Custer. The left front of Sieg’s car suffered slight damage from the contact with Herbst.

“We had a huge run on the 39 off of Turn 2, and I went to his inside and thought I was clear,” Herbst said. “Obviously, I wasn’t clear. It is a bummer deal.”

Herbst crashes hard jockeying for position Riley Herbst makes a hard impact to the outside wall after attempting to fall in line in front of Ryan Sieg, collecting a handful of others at Michigan International Speedway.

Stage 1 winner: Ryan Sieg

Stage 2 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Who had a good race: Anthony Alfredo’s fourth-place finish is his fifth top five in 106 career Xfinity starts. ... Noah Gragson placed sixth, giving him top-10 finishes in all three Xfinity starts this year. ... Matt DiBenedetto tied his season-best finish by placing seventh.

Who had a bad race: Riley Herbst finished last after winning the previous race at Indianapolis three weeks ago. ... Sam Mayer was 37th and Brandon Jones was 36th. Both were collected in the incident triggered by Herbst.

Next: The series races Friday, Aug. 23 at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network)