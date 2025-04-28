Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Talladega won by Austin Cindric

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway:

WINNERS

Austin Cindric — He snapped a 30-race winless streak with his victory Sunday at Talladega. He came close to winning the Daytona 500 and at Atlanta this year until late incidents. This time there were no issues and Cindric won to score his third career Cup win.

Team Penske — The organization led 54.8% of the laps at Daytona and Atlanta but did not win either and had only one top-five finish in either of those races at the drafting tracks. While Team Penske only led 31 laps Sunday, it got the win — its first victory of the Cup season.

Hendrick Motorsports — Placed all four cars in the top 10, marking only the second time the team has done so at Talladega. Kyle Larson was second, William Byron third, Chase Elliott fifth and Alex Bowman seventh.

Noah Gragson — He finished a season-best fourth for his second top 10 of the year. It marks the 11th time in the last 12 races a Front Row Motorsports car has scored a top 10 at Talladega.

LOSERS

Ryan Preece — NASCAR took away his runner-up finish when his car failed post-race inspection Sunday night.

Joey Logano — NASCAR took away his fifth-place finish when his car failed post-race inspection Sunday night.

Brad Keselowski — Eliminated in a crash when he and a few other cars were attempting to pit in the first stage. Keselowski finished 36th — the seventh time he’s finished 26th or worse in the first 10 races of the season. Keselowski fell to 32nd in the points.

Ryan Blaney — Couldn’t avoid Brad Keselowski and hit his car, ending his race. Blaney finished 37th. This is his fourth DNF of the season.

Christopher Bell — A tap from teammate Denny Hamlin turned him while leading late in the frontstretch and sent him into Chris Buescher and the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch. Bell finished a season-worst 35th.

Ty Dillon — Was running in the top 10, which would have been his best finish of the season, until he ran out of fuel on the last lap. He finished 23rd.

