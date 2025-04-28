Cars of Ryan Preece, Joey Logano disqualified after failing inspection at Talladega

NASCAR announced Sunday night that the cars of Ryan Preece and Joey Logano had been disqualified for failing post-race inspection.

Preece had finished second and Logano had finished fifth before both cars were disqualified. Preece is now listed as finishing 38th; Logano 39th in the 39-car field. They both score only one point.

Both teams can appeal. If so, an appeal likely will be held this week.

NASCAR cited Preece’s car for failing Rule 14.5.8.F (had three shims instead of the required two).

NASCAR cited Logano for violating Rules 14.5.8.E and 14.1.P (missing a spoiler bolt).

Race winner Austin Cindric’s car passed inspection.