MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Mexico City - Day Three
Joaquin Niemann wins in Mexico for third LIV Golf title of the season
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four
Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak become first-time PGA Tour winners at Zurich Classic
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_zurichinterview_250427.jpg
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Talladega

Cars of Ryan Preece, Joey Logano disqualified after failing inspection at Talladega

  
Published April 27, 2025 09:28 PM

NASCAR announced Sunday night that the cars of Ryan Preece and Joey Logano had been disqualified for failing post-race inspection.

Preece had finished second and Logano had finished fifth before both cars were disqualified. Preece is now listed as finishing 38th; Logano 39th in the 39-car field. They both score only one point.

Both teams can appeal. If so, an appeal likely will be held this week.

NASCAR cited Preece’s car for failing Rule 14.5.8.F (had three shims instead of the required two).

NASCAR cited Logano for violating Rules 14.5.8.E and 14.1.P (missing a spoiler bolt).

Race winner Austin Cindric’s car passed inspection.