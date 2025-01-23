Red Bull to sponsor Shane van Gisbergen in five races, Cup debut for Connor Zilisch

Red Bull will serve as the primary sponsor for select NASCAR Cup races for Shane van Gisbergen and be the primary sponsor for 18-year-old Connor Zilisch’s Cup debut in March, Trackhouse Racing announced Thursday.

Red Bull will serve as the primary sponsor on van Gisbergen’s No. 88 car for five Cup races. Those five races will be: Las Vegas (March 16), Sonoma (July 13), Iowa (Aug. 3), Daytona (Aug. 23) and Kansas (Sept. 28).

Red Bull has had van Gisbergen as one of its athletes since 2016 when he raced in the Supercars series and won three championships (2016, ’21, 22).

Zilisch, a development driver for Trackhouse Racing, will race full-time in the Xfinity Series this season with JR Motorsports. He’ll make his Cup debut March 2 at COTA in the No. 87 car for Trackhouse Racing. Zilisch also has ties to Red Bull. He became a Red Bull athlete last August.

“It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR,” said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks in a statement from the team. “Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company.

“Red Bull and Trackhouse share a passion for racing, stories, and memorable experiences. This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of NASCAR fans around the world. I’m thrilled for Connor, Shane, and every member of Trackhouse to partner with who I consider to be the greatest motorsport company in the world. We are more than honored to welcome Red Bull to the Trackhouse Racing family.”

