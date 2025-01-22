March NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix to have primary and option tires for teams

NASCAR Cup teams will have a primary tire and option tire to choose from when they race at Phoenix Raceway in March, NASCAR stated in a Rule Book update Wednesday.

This is a part of NASCAR’s continued use of an option tire in select races. The move is being made to enhance racing at the short track. The option tire is intended to provide faster speeds but wear quicker than the primary tire.

The option tire (designated by red lettering on the sidewall) was first used at the All-Star Race in May 2024 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The option tire debuted for a Cup points race in August 2024 at Richmond.

A NASCAR spokesperson said that if Goodyear’s option tire works well in the March 9 Cup race, it would become the primary tire for the Nov. 2 championship race at Phoenix on NBC. In that case, there would be no option tire for the November race.

NASCAR stated for the March Phoenix weekend that:

Practice allotment will be one primary set and one option set of tires for teams.

Qualifying will be one primary set.

Race allotment will be six primary sets, two option sets and the qualifying set of tires on the car.

It will be up to the teams how to use the tires during the race.