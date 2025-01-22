March NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix to have primary and option tires for teams

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jett and Hunter Lawrence race 2.JPG
Jett and Hunter Lawrence part ways with agent
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Monday Night RAW
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for January 25, match card
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Red Bull Trackhouse cars.jpg
Red Bull to sponsor Shane van Gisbergen in five races, Cup debut for Connor Zilisch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cobra_250123.jpg
Cobra’s latest 3D printed irons, adaptable driver
nbc_golf_chmuraintv_250123.jpg
Arcis will give LPGA athletes nationwide access
nbc_golf_womensapparel_250123.jpg
Women’s fashion bringing flare and variety in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jett and Hunter Lawrence race 2.JPG
Jett and Hunter Lawrence part ways with agent
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Monday Night RAW
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for January 25, match card
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Red Bull Trackhouse cars.jpg
Red Bull to sponsor Shane van Gisbergen in five races, Cup debut for Connor Zilisch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cobra_250123.jpg
Cobra’s latest 3D printed irons, adaptable driver
nbc_golf_chmuraintv_250123.jpg
Arcis will give LPGA athletes nationwide access
nbc_golf_womensapparel_250123.jpg
Women’s fashion bringing flare and variety in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

March NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix to have primary and option tires for teams

  
Published January 22, 2025 04:51 PM

NASCAR Cup teams will have a primary tire and option tire to choose from when they race at Phoenix Raceway in March, NASCAR stated in a Rule Book update Wednesday.

This is a part of NASCAR’s continued use of an option tire in select races. The move is being made to enhance racing at the short track. The option tire is intended to provide faster speeds but wear quicker than the primary tire.

AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season
The start of a season brings new hope and could bring even more for these drivers.

The option tire (designated by red lettering on the sidewall) was first used at the All-Star Race in May 2024 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The option tire debuted for a Cup points race in August 2024 at Richmond.

A NASCAR spokesperson said that if Goodyear’s option tire works well in the March 9 Cup race, it would become the primary tire for the Nov. 2 championship race at Phoenix on NBC. In that case, there would be no option tire for the November race.

NASCAR stated for the March Phoenix weekend that:

Practice allotment will be one primary set and one option set of tires for teams.

Qualifying will be one primary set.

Race allotment will be six primary sets, two option sets and the qualifying set of tires on the car.

It will be up to the teams how to use the tires during the race.