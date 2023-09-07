 Skip navigation
Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Kansas

  
Published September 7, 2023 07:00 AM

All three national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series teams will continue their playoff schedules at the 1.5-mile paved track. The Xfinity Series teams will take part in the regular-season finale that sets the playoff field.

The ARCA Menards Series teams will also be in action at Kansas for the 17th race of the season.

Kansas Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 16% chance of precipitation. High of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 degrees. High of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees and an 11% chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series race.

Friday, Sept. 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 1 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 4 – 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:40 – 2:25 p.m. — ARCA practice (no TV)
  • 2:40 – 3 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (no TV)
  • 3:35 – 4:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice (no TV)
  • 4:05 - 5 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (no TV)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:05 – 10:35 a.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 10:35 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 12 – 12:45 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 12:45 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)