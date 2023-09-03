Live NASCAR Cup updates from the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC – The Cup Series drivers kick off the playoffs at Darlington Raceway on Sunday evening (6 p.m. ET, USA Network).

The 367-lap event takes place at one of NASCAR’s most difficult tracks, and it provides opportunities for drivers that can avoid on-track incidents and mistakes.

Last season’s race serves as an example of the incidents that can occur. Chase Elliott finished last after losing control and hitting the wall. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch both failed to finish due to separate issues. Martin Truex Jr., a non-playoff driver at the time, failed to finish due to a mechanical issue of his own.

Chevrolet drivers are currently on a two-race winning streak at Darlington. William Byron won the spring race while Erik Jones won last season’s Southern 500. Joey Logano won last season’s spring race for Ford. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin swept the 2021 season for Toyota.

Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green flag after winning the pole on Saturday. Hamlin will join him on the front row.

The winner of the playoff opener at Darlington will automatically move on to the Round of 12. The remaining 15 drivers will prepare for races at Kansas and Bristol.

Follow along for updates throughout Sunday night at the track.

