Live NASCAR Cup updates from the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway
DARLINGTON, SC – The Cup Series drivers kick off the playoffs at Darlington Raceway on Sunday evening (6 p.m. ET, USA Network).
The 367-lap event takes place at one of NASCAR’s most difficult tracks, and it provides opportunities for drivers that can avoid on-track incidents and mistakes.
Last season’s race serves as an example of the incidents that can occur. Chase Elliott finished last after losing control and hitting the wall. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch both failed to finish due to separate issues. Martin Truex Jr., a non-playoff driver at the time, failed to finish due to a mechanical issue of his own.
Chevrolet drivers are currently on a two-race winning streak at Darlington. William Byron won the spring race while Erik Jones won last season’s Southern 500. Joey Logano won last season’s spring race for Ford. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin swept the 2021 season for Toyota.
Christopher Bell will lead the field to the green flag after winning the pole on Saturday. Hamlin will join him on the front row.
The winner of the playoff opener at Darlington will automatically move on to the Round of 12. The remaining 15 drivers will prepare for races at Kansas and Bristol.
Follow along for updates throughout Sunday night at the track.
On September 13, Kyle Busch announced that he would join Richard Childress Racing. His goal was to win his third championship. If he could achieve this goal, he would deliver the organization’s first championship since the 1994 season.
Busch has put himself in position to pursue this goal. He scored three wins early in the regular season and secured a spot in the playoffs. Now he heads to the starting grid at Darlington as the fifth seed.
Busch has a hurdle to overcome at the South Carolina track. He will drop to the rear of the field after originally qualifying 11th. He hit the wall during Saturday’s on-track sessions. The team had to make unapproved adjustments.
Other storylines to watch:
--Martin Truex Jr. enters the playoffs as the regular-season champion. He and William Byron have the most points among the championship-eligible drivers (36) and they both have prior wins at Darlington.
Byron will line up 23rd as he sets out with the goal of sweeping the season’s races at Darlington. Truex will line up 31st. He will be the furthest back of all of the playoff drivers at a track where he has three DNFs in his past three starts.
Despite the recent struggles, Truex has achieved success overall at Darlington. He has two wins in 22 starts and an average finish of 13.2 with 914 laps led. This includes the spring race in 2021 when he led 248 laps after starting fourth.
--The No. 16 team will have a new pit crew member during Sunday evening’s race at Darlington. Former Penn State standout Journey Brown will go over the wall for the second time this season. He made his Cup debut at Daytona as a tire changer on Chandler Smith’s team. Now he will work with AJ Allmendinger’s team.
Brown will have numerous opportunities to gain experience in the pits during the Sunday evening race. The teams will start on one set of tires, their scuffs from qualifying. They will have 12 sets of sticker tires in the pits. These 13 sets tie the number set aside for the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the NASCAR schedule.
Teams regularly make 11 stops during the Southern 500 due to the amount of tire wear and the race length. This trend should continue as the field battles for points and the win.