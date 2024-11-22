2024 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day: How does it work, location, prize, past winners

One of the most adored Thanksgiving traditions is back as the 2024 National Dog Show returns to NBC and Peacock after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:00 p.m. local time. Click here to see who won the 2023 National Dog Show.

What is the National Dog Show?

The National Dog Show is one of the most recognized dog shows in the world. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC can compete. The AKC recognizes 212 dog breeds and varieties, split into seven groups. This year, 1,940 dogs representing 205 breeds will be competing.

NBC has televised the event after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2002. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as hosts, having co-hosted together since the National Dog Show first aired. Mary Carillo and Britney Eurton are also on-site at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows.

Where is the 2024 National Dog Show?

The National Dog Show takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

How can I watch the Dog Show on TV?

Date: November 28, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. local

TV Network: NBC

How to live stream the 2024 National Dog Show

Date: November 28, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET

Streaming Info: Peacock

The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

How does the National Dog Show work?

The American Kennel Club recognizes 212 breeds and varieties of dog (though every single one may not be represented at the National Dog Show year to year). In the first round of the National Dog Show, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named “Best in Breed,” will represent their breed at the group level. The American Kennel Club categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other, but rather against how well they fit their breed standards. Each group winner, named “First in Breed,” will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted Best in Show, where they will be judged on how well they fit the breed standard against other group winners.

How are dogs judged at the National Dog Show? Britney Eurton talks with 2023 National Dog Show Best in Show judge Carrie Chase about how dogs are evaluated in the competition and how different breeds can be compared to each other.

What is the prize for Best in Show at the National Dog Show?

The top pup at the National Dog Show is awarded the coveted Best in Show ribbon and $20,000.

Who won the 2023 National Dog Show?

Last year, Stache, the Sealyham Terrier, beat out over 1850 dogs representing 199 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club to win Best in Show, becoming the first Sealyham Terrier ever to win the competition. He was also the first terrier to win Best in Show since 2015 when Charlie the Skye Terrier took the crown.

Bred to hunt small game, the Sealyham Terrier is still used to help control pests and track pheasants and rabbits. Their signature white coat makes them easy to spot while they are pursuing their targets. The American Kennel Club recognized the breed in 1911 as smart, strong working dogs and also loving companions.

Past Best in Show winners at the National Dog Show

2023: Stache (Sealyham Terrier)

2022: Winston (French Bulldog)

2021: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)

2020: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)

2019: Thor (Bulldog)

2018: Whiskey (Whippet)

2017: Newton (Brussels Griffon)

2016: Gia (Greyhound)

2015: Charlie (Skye Terrier)

2014: Nathan (Bloodhound)

2013: Jewel (American Foxhound)

2012: Sky (Wire Fox Terrier)

2011: Eira (Wire Fox Terrier)

2010: Clooney (Irish Setter)

2009: Sadie (Scottish Terrier)

2008: Holly (Pointer)

2007: Swizzle (Australian Shepherd)

2006: Vikki (Toy Poodle)

2005: Rufus (Colored Bull Terrier)

2004: Gracie (Smooth Fox Terrier)

2003: Raisin (Doberman Pinscher)

2002: Miki (Standard Poodle)