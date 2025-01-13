 Skip navigation
Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Wembanyama star in first promo for NBA’s return to NBC (and Peacock)

  
Published January 13, 2025 12:45 AM

Next October, the NBA returns to NBC — and Peacock — and to help promote that fact Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Victor Wembanyama pitched in for a new promo spot.

And don’t forget actor Jack McBrayer of 30 Rock, who pitched in.

“So many fans of the game are happy to have the NBA back on NBC,” Tatum said. “I’m excited to be a part of the league’s return to the network and debut on Peacock.”

“It was so much fun to create this spot in partnership with the NBA as it winks at the nostalgia and legacy of NBC’s history, but also propels it forward by showcasing the stars of the game in an innovative and playful way,” said Jenny Storms, CMO, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal. “We’re also using this moment to launch our NBA social media accounts, which will engage with next-gen fans every day.”

Starting next season — as part of the new NBA broadcast television deal signed last July — the NBA will return to NBC, the network that was its home during the Michael Jordan as well as Shaq and Kobe eras. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games, then there will be NBC/Peacock regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. Starting in 2026, NBC will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock — that will be three consecutive nights of NBA action across the NBC family.

Many more surprises are coming, but those of us old enough remember that the NBA on NBC was an event back in the day, and one of the goals is to bring back that feeling when the NBA returns to NBC’s airwaves in October.

