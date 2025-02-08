Ben Simmons reportedly to sign with Clippers after agreeing to buyout with Nets

The Clippers were looking for an offensive boost around the trade deadline, making a deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Atlanta Hawks (and betting that his shooting will come back around).

They also wanted some improved defense for their second units and may have found that — and a little more shot creation — by signing Ben Simmons as a free agent. Simmons agreed to a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets and will sign with the Clippers for the rest of the season, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by multiple other reports.

Simmons comes with a lot of baggage in the minds of fans, however front offices viewed his current play as something different, and with value — just not as much value as his contract. Simmons was making $40.3 million this season (the final year of the five-year, $170 million contract signed with Philadelphia in 2019) and took a little less to become a free agent. He will sign on a veteran minimum with the Clippers, choosing Los Angeles over Houston and Cleveland, among other interested parties.

Simmons brings value to the court as a reserve. He is a switchable plus defender who averaged 6.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds a night in Brooklyn (he played in 33 games for the Nets this season). However, his jumper is still an issue—he has yet to make a basket outside the paint (0-6) and has not attempted a 3-pointer this season.

The Clippers won’t ask him to. Tyronn Lue will have him come off the bench, defend well, play downhill, and create some shots. At the veteran minimum, this is a solid pickup for the Clippers’ stretch run. Simmons will become a free agent after the season.