Davion Mitchell reportedly staying in Miami on two-year, $24 million contract.

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Moto 2: LIVE Updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing still seeks first Cup win of year as season reaches its midpoint
Tennis: French Open
Novak Djokovic figures Wimbledon gives him his best chance at a record 25th Grand Slam title

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Moto 2: LIVE Updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing still seeks first Cup win of year as season reaches its midpoint
Tennis: French Open
Novak Djokovic figures Wimbledon gives him his best chance at a record 25th Grand Slam title

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Davion Mitchell reportedly staying in Miami on two-year, $24 million contract.

  
Published June 28, 2025 02:38 PM

Davion Mitchell embodies “Heat Culture” and how they want to play the game.

That’s why they are bringing him back. The Heat and Mitchell have agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract that will keep the restricted free agent in Miami, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by Heat reporters.

Mitchell was traded from Toronto to Miami at the trade deadline as part of the five-team Jimmy Butler trade. In 30 games with the Heat, half of them as a starter, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists a game while shooting 44.7% from 3 (that number is an outlier for him, Mitchell shot 35.9% from 3 the first half of the season in Toronto, which may be closer to his range). In the playoffs, Mitchell started three games and averaged 15 points and 6.3 points a night against Cleveland. He gives Miami a quality perimeter defender who can hold his own on the offensive end of the court.

This almost certainly means the Heat will not pick up the team option on Duncan Robinson’s $19.9 million contract for next season. He is still guaranteed $9.9 million, but the $10 million saved gets the Heat below the luxury tax line. That will make Robinson an unrestricted free agent.

Mentions
Davion Mitchell.png Davion Mitchell MIA_Robinson_Duncan.jpg Duncan Robinson