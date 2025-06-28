Davion Mitchell reportedly staying in Miami on two-year, $24 million contract.

Davion Mitchell embodies “Heat Culture” and how they want to play the game.

That’s why they are bringing him back. The Heat and Mitchell have agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract that will keep the restricted free agent in Miami, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by Heat reporters.

Mitchell was traded from Toronto to Miami at the trade deadline as part of the five-team Jimmy Butler trade. In 30 games with the Heat, half of them as a starter, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists a game while shooting 44.7% from 3 (that number is an outlier for him, Mitchell shot 35.9% from 3 the first half of the season in Toronto, which may be closer to his range). In the playoffs, Mitchell started three games and averaged 15 points and 6.3 points a night against Cleveland. He gives Miami a quality perimeter defender who can hold his own on the offensive end of the court.

This almost certainly means the Heat will not pick up the team option on Duncan Robinson’s $19.9 million contract for next season. He is still guaranteed $9.9 million, but the $10 million saved gets the Heat below the luxury tax line. That will make Robinson an unrestricted free agent.