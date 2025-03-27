 Skip navigation
Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson out for season after undergoing procedure to address plantar fasciitis

  
Published March 27, 2025 06:06 PM

Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson, who has been in and out of the Utah lineup and played in just 37 games, is now out for the remainder of the season after undergoing “a medical procedure to address plantar fasciitis in his left foot,” the team announced Thursday.

When he did play, the 32-year-old showed he can still get a bucket averaging 16.2 points a game, shooting 36.2% from 3, plus adding 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds a night. However, the combination of some nagging injuries and the Jazz looking toward the lottery saw Crawford getting limited run.

Utah was already leaning into young guards Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George and Johnny Juzang, trying to get them run and the chance to develop. Crawford’s injury will just increase that.

Crawford has one more season on his contract at $14.3 million. Expect his name to come up in trade talk this offseason (as it did at the trade deadline), as a number of teams could use both the scoring punch and the expiring contract the former Sixth Man of the Year can bring.

Mentions
Jordan Clarkson.png Jordan Clarkson Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz