 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
3 key storylines for today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerbunker_240929.jpg
Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup
nbc_pl_totgoal2_240929.jpg
Kulusevski volleys Spurs 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_brunoredcard_240929.jpg
Fernandes sent off for reckless challenge v. Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
3 key storylines for today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerbunker_240929.jpg
Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup
nbc_pl_totgoal2_240929.jpg
Kulusevski volleys Spurs 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_brunoredcard_240929.jpg
Fernandes sent off for reckless challenge v. Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Khris Middleton reportedly not cleared for 5-on-5 as Bucks open training camp.

  
Published September 29, 2024 12:27 PM

The latest report out of Milwaukee is both unsurprising and concerning.

Khris Middleton, who had offseason surgery on both ankles, is not fully cleared for 5-on-5 action as the Bucks open training camp this week, reports Chris Haynes.

This report is vague, and it’s entirely possible that Middleton will be ready to go by the start of the season, although, as Haynes noted, Milwaukee is going to be cautious with his return.

Middleton, at age 33 and with those surgeries, is one of the reasons the Bucks championship window appears to be closing — this is a must-win season. Last season Middleton averaged 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game, often slowed by the ankle issues that limited him to 55 games and led to the offseason surgery. Milwaukee needs him to get back closer to his 2022 All-Star form to make a run this year, serving as a third shot creator in Doc Rivers’ system.

It can happen, maybe not at the start of the season, but it can happen. The Bucks are a team worth watching though, if they do stumble out of the gate and the pressure mounts, how will they react? Milwaukee can still be a title contender led by Giannis Antetokounmpo but they have no margin for error, everything has to come together just right for the Bucks — including Middleton getting back to an All-Star form.

Mentions
Khris Middleton.png Khris Middleton Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks