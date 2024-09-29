Khris Middleton reportedly not cleared for 5-on-5 as Bucks open training camp.

The latest report out of Milwaukee is both unsurprising and concerning.

Khris Middleton, who had offseason surgery on both ankles, is not fully cleared for 5-on-5 action as the Bucks open training camp this week, reports Chris Haynes.

Sources: Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton (procedures on both ankles) has not been cleared for five-on-five action with training camp commencing Oct. 1. He’s progressing nicely, but team is taking a cautious approach as he’s expected to take part in most of camp activities. pic.twitter.com/e04WOux4os — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 28, 2024

This report is vague, and it’s entirely possible that Middleton will be ready to go by the start of the season, although, as Haynes noted, Milwaukee is going to be cautious with his return.

Middleton, at age 33 and with those surgeries, is one of the reasons the Bucks championship window appears to be closing — this is a must-win season. Last season Middleton averaged 15.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game, often slowed by the ankle issues that limited him to 55 games and led to the offseason surgery. Milwaukee needs him to get back closer to his 2022 All-Star form to make a run this year, serving as a third shot creator in Doc Rivers’ system.

It can happen, maybe not at the start of the season, but it can happen. The Bucks are a team worth watching though, if they do stumble out of the gate and the pressure mounts, how will they react? Milwaukee can still be a title contender led by Giannis Antetokounmpo but they have no margin for error, everything has to come together just right for the Bucks — including Middleton getting back to an All-Star form.