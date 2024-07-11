Kyle Lowry returning to Philadelphia 76ers on one-year contract

Villanova’s own Kyle Lowry is coming back to Philadelphia.

The NBA newsbreakers were on it — Shams Charania of The Athletic was first, if those things are important to you — but Lowry himself cleared up any confusion with an Instagram post. This will be a one-year contract at the veteran minimum.

This is a solid pickup for Philly, they just need 15 minutes or so a night from the savvy veteran.

Lowry, 37, started last season with the Heat, was traded to Charlotte at the deadline, which bought him out, and he then signed as a free agent with the 76ers. He played well for Philadelphia last season. Lowry set solid screens, played physical defense, and had more efficient scoring than expected. Pushed into a starting role with De’Anthony Melton out with a back issue, Lowry started 20 games and averaged 8 points and 4.6 assists a game while shooting 40.4% from 3.

Lowry will come off the bench for the 76ers, a veteran point guard behind Tyrese Maxey. That bench is also expected to include Eric Gordon, Andre Drummond, and rookie Jared McCain, among others.