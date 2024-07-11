 Skip navigation
Kyle Lowry returning to Philadelphia 76ers on one-year contract

  
Published July 11, 2024 06:59 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Two

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the game against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Villanova’s own Kyle Lowry is coming back to Philadelphia.

The NBA newsbreakers were on it — Shams Charania of The Athletic was first, if those things are important to you — but Lowry himself cleared up any confusion with an Instagram post. This will be a one-year contract at the veteran minimum.

This is a solid pickup for Philly, they just need 15 minutes or so a night from the savvy veteran.

Lowry, 37, started last season with the Heat, was traded to Charlotte at the deadline, which bought him out, and he then signed as a free agent with the 76ers. He played well for Philadelphia last season. Lowry set solid screens, played physical defense, and had more efficient scoring than expected. Pushed into a starting role with De’Anthony Melton out with a back issue, Lowry started 20 games and averaged 8 points and 4.6 assists a game while shooting 40.4% from 3.

Lowry will come off the bench for the 76ers, a veteran point guard behind Tyrese Maxey. That bench is also expected to include Eric Gordon, Andre Drummond, and rookie Jared McCain, among others.

