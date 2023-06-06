 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lakers question coming in August: Extend Anthony Davis, or wait?

  
Published June 6, 2023 05:54 PM
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers before Game Four of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis had an incredible playoff run: 22.6 points and 14.1 rebounds a game while looking like the best defender in the league. It was a reminder of why he has a championship ring and what he is capable of when healthy.

Coming off that, should the Lakers offer him a contract extension?

Davis is under contract for $40.6 million next season, with an early termination option (essentially a player option) for the 2024-25 season for $43.2 million. Come August, the Lakers can offer Davis an extension of up to three years, $167 million (approximately, it would depend on the official salary cap numbers).

Should the Lakers? ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up that locking Davis up so he can’t test free agency in 2024 will be a priority and they will extend him. However, on Sedano and Kap on ESPNLA, ESPN’s Lakers beat writer Dave McMenamin was more cautious. (
Hat tip Real GM .)

“Certainly, the Lakers’ thinking ever since they acquired Anthony Davis is that it’s an Anthony Davis, LeBron James combo deal. With LeBron James only under contract for sure for another year with a player option the following year., and with him openly contemplating retirement at this stage of his career... But you just don’t do it. You play out this year with him. You see where things stand with him and LeBron. Obviously, then you risk the second year he has left, he can opt-out and leave as a free agent...

“You hope Anthony Davis stays healthy and you get the best out of him next year. But I don’t think they’re going to be in a position to be interested in a long-term extension for him this summer.”


At its core, this comes down to LeBron James and his future. If he retires , leaves, or in whatever way is not on the Lakers after the summer of 2024, as great as Davis can be, he is not the No. 1 option the Lakers would want to rebuild around. At that point, the Lakers would want to move on, although trading Davis (or completing a sign-and-trade) would be the Lakers’ preferred option, bringing back pick and young players to help jumpstart whatever comes next.

If LeBron is still a Laker in 2024-25, the Lakers would want Davis on the roster.

It’s not an easy decision for the Lakers, but with an increasingly strict CBA looming, it’s understandable if the Lakers want to wait and see how this season plays out before committing to Davis.