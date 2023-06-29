Lakers reportedly to make run at Bruce Brown in free agency

 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Published June 29, 2023 08:09 AM
2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Parade

DENVER, CO - JUNE 15: Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates during the 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Parade on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Ben Swanson/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Fans of 29 other teams watched Bruce Brown during the NBA Finals and thought, “Our team needs a guy like that.”

The Lakers are trying to go one better and get Bruce Brown himself.

Brown averaged 12 points a game off the bench for the Nuggets during their playoff run to the NBA title , but that undersells his role in Denver. He took on key defensive assignments throughout the postseason, was a stabilizing influence, and at the end of Game 5 of the Finals was the guy stealing a Jimmy Butler pass and sealing the first banner in Nuggets’ franchise history. His play earned him a raise from the $6.8 million player option he had for next season, which is why he declined that option and became a free agent.

Now the Lakers are going to make a run at him, reports Mike Singer of the Denver Post .

Brown brings precisely the kind of versatile depth and two-way play the Lakers could use — off the bench and maybe starting a fair amount of the time — at the three. (Whether he would start depends on how the Lakers round out their roster, but Austin Reaves and Brown could be the starting wings.) Brown knows exactly how to play off a great passing superstar, he just did it with Nikola Jokić and would fit with LeBron James.

The Lakers will not be the only team to make a run at Brown — Dallas and Houston are known to have interest, and other teams likely will at least make a call — and the bidding could exceed the $12.3 million Los Angeles can offer. During the afterglow of winning a title, Brown said he hoped to stay with the Nuggets, but he has made $15.2 million total over the course of five NBA seasons and if a team (the Lakers or anyone else) comes in with a mid-level exception or higher offer — which nearly doubles his career earnings in one season and, over four years gives him some generational wealth — he can’t really walk away from it.

The Nuggets only chance to keep Brown under the terms of the CBA is a long shot — he takes the Nuggets’ offer of $7.8 million on a 1+1 two-year contract, he opts out in a year when Denver has his Bird rights, and the team takes care of him (what Bobby Portis did with the Bucks). Denver will make that offer, but for Brown this summer is his chance at financial security and there is considerable risk in not grabbing the bag.

Brown is going to have options this summer. One is switching from playing with one legend of the game with the Nuggets to another with the Lakers.

