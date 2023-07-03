Skip navigation
NBA
Indiana Pacers
Bruce Brown
Bruce
Brown
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Five winners from Day 1 of NBA Free agency
There were 39 free agents signed, three extended and five trades in the opening night of free agency.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Bruce Brown
IND
Small Forward
#11
Cha-ching: Pacers, Bruce Brown agree to $45M deal
Bruce Brown
DEN
Small Forward
#11
Report: Bruce Brown to meet with Mavericks
Bruce Brown
DEN
Small Forward
#11
Report: Lakers interested in signing Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
IND
Small Forward
#11
Bruce Brown declines PO, headed to free agency
Peyton Watson
DEN
Small Forward
#8
Peyton Watson to take on expanded role in 23-24?
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Pacers reportedly to make run at Max Strus in “unexpectedly hot” market for free agent shooter
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Lakers reportedly to make run at Bruce Brown in free agency
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Grant Williams would be “happy and excited” to return to Celtics, but that’s unlikely
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
As expected, Bruce Brown declines option with Nuggets to become free agent
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad