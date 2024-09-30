To gain flexibility, Mikal Bridges reportedly will not talk contract extension with Knicks until next summer

Mikal Bridges is where he wanted to be, in New York, on a title contender playing with his Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart (although there is now one fewer member of the Nova crew on the team this week).

That does not mean he’s going to extend his contract with the team, at least not until next summer, something ESPN’s Bobby Marks talked about on the Hoop Collective Podcast. The main reason is the six-month rule: For six months after a trade a player can only extend a contract to a total of four years (Bridges currently has two years remaining on his deal).

“The indication I’ve gotten just from talking to people is that there is not going to be an extension, that he will wait until next year to look at what the extension... because he’s limited as far as the six-month rule as far as what he can extend for. Next year, he can extend for four years. It just gives him more flexibility. That could certainly change by October 21st. Maybe this trade [for Karl-Anthony Towns] does change that thinking. This was talking to people before this trade happened.”

The Towns trade should not impact Bridges’ thinking, he needs to focus on his own future and security. First, the sixth-month rule limits an extension to 120% of his current contract, next summer, that can be for up to 140%. Bridges will make $24.9 million this season, so an extension signed right now would make him just less than $30 million for 2026-27, well under his market value. The six-month rule also limits the size of raises on that new contract to 5%, he would make less in future years.

Even if Bridges is willing to take a financial discount (as Brunson did) he will want the security of four years over just two, so it makes sense to wait until next summer to get an extension done.

With the trades for Bridges and Towns the Knicks have locked in their core: Brunson, Bridges, Towns, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. If that group is as successful this season as they believe they can be, New York will pay to keep them all together next summer. Bridges can wait on a new deal to get a better one.