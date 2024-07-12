 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Two
Steven Alker races past Steve Stricker for midway lead at Firestone Country Club
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy trying to ‘enjoy my success’ in life off the course
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Riviera Country Club to host men’s and women’s golf competitions at 2028 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_themiztee17v3_240712.jpg
The Miz gets pumped at the American Century
nbc_golf_rodgersintv_240712.jpg
Rodgers reflects on his history with the ACC
nbc_golf_griffinbirdie17_240712.jpg
Griffin nails birdie on 17 at the ACC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Two
Steven Alker races past Steve Stricker for midway lead at Firestone Country Club
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy trying to ‘enjoy my success’ in life off the course
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Riviera Country Club to host men’s and women’s golf competitions at 2028 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_themiztee17v3_240712.jpg
The Miz gets pumped at the American Century
nbc_golf_rodgersintv_240712.jpg
Rodgers reflects on his history with the ACC
nbc_golf_griffinbirdie17_240712.jpg
Griffin nails birdie on 17 at the ACC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Brunson reportedly agrees to four-year, $156.5 million sweetheart extension with Knicks

  
Published July 12, 2024 05:49 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson’s Knicks legend grew three sizes that day...

Brunson has done New York a massive favor by agreeing to a sweetheart four-year, $156.5 million extension to stay in New York, a choice that was rumored and confirmed on Wednesday by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

If Brunson had played out his contract and become a free agent next summer he could have re-signed with the Knicks for five-years, $269.1 million — he left $112.5 million on the table. Or, look at it this way: The four-year extension Brunson signed averages $39.1 million a year, the max next year is a $53.8 million average.

Why? A couple of reasons.

First, security — Brunson doesn’t want to play anywhere else and will take the security of a deal in hand now rather than wait a year and risk injury or some other unforeseen circumstance costing him a payday.

Second, according to Fred Katz at The Athletic, Brunson understands the impact of the new CBA — particularly the second apron — on team building. He wants to compete for a title, so he’s willing to take a little less to give New York future flexibility.

Whatever the amount, Brunson is worth it. He is coming off a season in which he was fifth in MVP voting, averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists a game, shooting 40.1% from 3, and leading the Knicks to the No. 2 seed in the East. With Brunson and the just-added Mikal Bridges, the Knicks enter next season as a genuine threat to Boston in the East.

Brunson’s decision is incredibly generous, but don’t expect other stars to make the same choices when it’s time for them to get paid.

Mentions
Jalen Brunson.png Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks