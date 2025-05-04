New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Preview: 2025 NBA Playoffs series prediction, schedule, player to watch

The Boston Celtics swept the season series from the New York Knicks and it wasn’t particularly close, with the average score being 125-109. Will the playoffs be any different, with both teams a little banged up? Let’s break this series down.

When does the Knicks vs. the Celtics begin?

New York travels to Boston for Game 1 of the series on Monday, May 5, at 7 p.m. Eastern. The series goes almost every other day (with a couple of two-day breaks) the rest of the way.

New York vs. Boston Playoffs Schedule 2025

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary)

Game 1: Knicks at Celtics (Mon. May 5, 7 ET, TNT)

Game 2: Knicks at Celtics (Wed. May 7, 7 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Knicks (Sat. May 10, TBD, ABC)

Game 4: Celtics at Knicks (Mon. May 12, TBD, ESPN)

Game 5: Knicks at Celtics (Wed. May 14, TBD, TNT)*

Game 6: Celtics at Knicks (Fri. May 16, TBD, ESPN)*

Game 7: Knicks at Celtics (Mon. May 19, 8 ET, TNT)*

Player to watch: Karl-Anthony Towns

With the Celtics having Kristaps Porzingis, this is the series where the Knicks truly need KAT to be at his best. New York got away with his subpar efforts in Games 5 and 6 of the Pistons series, but that’s an easy path to a sweep if he plays that way against the reigning champs. And it isn’t only about his offensive production. Boston exposed Towns repeatedly on the defensive end of the floor in their regular-season meetings, three of which were blowouts. Having a healthy Mitchell Robinson should help; we’ll see how often Tom Thibodeau uses the “two bigs” lineup. However, New York needs a consistently elite Towns to pull off the upset, regardless of what Jalen Brunson brings to the table.

—Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld basketball analyst

Keys to watch for in New York vs. Boston

1) Can Knicks follow Magic’s defensive blueprint?

Orlando’s defense did the best job we have seen of mucking up Joe Mazzulla’s offensive doctrine, defending on an island (not helping as much and not getting in rotation), chasing Boston’s shooters off the arc, forcing the Celtics to beat them another way (a lot of Jayson Tatum, plus the Boston’s own elite defense).

Can the Knicks follow that blueprint? More importantly, will Tom Thibodeau even try? OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are quality perimeter defenders, but Boston rolls out five players who can shoot, which means Towns will have to defend in space this series. That is trouble. Beyond not having the personnel to execute the Magic’s strategy — Orlando is loaded with long, physical defenders, New York is not — it’s not Thibodeau’s style to change drastically from what got the Knicks to the dance. Expect the Knicks to switch a lot this series, it’s what they did in the last two meetings against the Celtics in the regular season.

The problem is that it allows Boston to get back to its drive-and-kick, swing-swing to an open 3-pointer offense where they thrive.

2) Brunson and Towns as targets

The Celtics are relentless — if they find a weakness they will go at it repeatedly, every chance they get. The most glaring weakness for the Knicks is that their two key offensive players, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, are not great defenders. The Celtics will drag them into pick-and-rolls every chance they get, then drive the lane, which starts their kick-out-to-a-three offense. The Celtics will look to wear the Knicks’ stars down.

If the Knicks are going to have any chance in this series, they have to play faster than normal, and Brunson and Towns have to hold up defensively. That may be too much to ask.

3) Injuries

The Celtics come in a little banged up after a very physical series with the Magic. Jrue Holiday has missed time due to a sore hamstring and that likely continues into the start of this series, Jayson Tatum is playing through a sore wrist, and Jaylen Brown has a bone bruise and right knee posterior impingement issue. However, Boston had a lengthy rest after knocking off Orlando, while the Knicks kept playing. Boston is feeling better.

For New York, Brunson is playing through a sore ankle (which appeared to limit him at times in the final game, except in the clutch), and Josh Hart has a wrist issue. While both teams are not at 100%, injuries are not what will decide this series.

—Kurt Helin, NBC Sports lead NBA writer

Predictions

Jay Croucher (NBC Sports Lead Betting Analyst): Celtics in 5

Worst possible matchup for the Knicks - KAT struggles in space defensively, and no team is better placed to punish him than Boston with the best spacing in the league. Tatum and Brown will hunt Brunson on switches relentlessly.

On the other end, the Celtics have elite defensive options to make Brunson’s life difficult. The Knicks have great talent but it hasn’t clicked at the highest level all year - it magically happening in round 2 of the playoffs seems improbable.

Vaughn Dalzell (NBC Sports Betting Analyst): Celtics in 6

This series will be a dogfight and while the Knicks improved this year, the Celtics are just too well-rounded to beat. While both teams have four constant scoring threats in the lineup (Tatum, Brown, Porzingis, White vs Brunson, KAT, Anunoby, Bridges) -- I am not sure about the New York role players and bench having enough in them to give the Knicks more than two wins in this series. Boston’s bench is so much deeper and offers instant offense, unlike New York’s trio of Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, and Cam Payne.

Kurt Helin (NBC Sports lead NBA writer): Celtics in 5

If anything, I would be closer to moving this to Boston in a sweep over Boston in six, I just don’t see a path to success in this series for New York: The Celtics will win not only the 3-point game but also the possession game in this series, and that is just too much for the Knicks to overcome. However, we’ll give the Knicks one game, assuming a cold-shooting Celtics squad and a big Jalen Brunson night, and say it’s a gentleman’s sweep.

