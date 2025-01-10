 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Anthony Edwards put Orlando’s Anthony Black in poster with monster dunk

  
Published January 10, 2025 02:42 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 9: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on January 9, 2025 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

We haven’t seen enough of Anthony Edwards ferociously attacking the rim this season.

The Orlando Magic — and specifically Anthony Black — have seen enough after this Dunk of the Year candidate from Edwards on Thursday night.

Black comes over to cut off Edwards’ path to the rim, watches Ant take off, and suddenly regrets his life choices, but there is no time to get out of the way.

Even Edwards was impressed with his work.

Edwards finished with 21 points and Minnesota went on to win the game 104-89.

Last season, Edwards took 22.8% of his shots inside three feet of the rim and had a dunk in almost 85% of his games. This season, without the same spacing around him, Edwards is taking 14.7% of his shots from inside three feet, and he’s dunked in almost 45% of his games.

Edwards is taking and making more 3-pointers this season (42.9% on 10 attempts a game) and with that his shooting efficiency overall is slightly higher. However, his getting downhill to the rim was a key part of Minnesota’s attack last season and part of what made it dynamic. That has felt different this season, and is tied to the money-saving Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle trade.

It was good to see Edwards turn back the clock. Hopefully, we get to see more of it.

Mentions
Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards ORL_Black_Anthony.jpg Anthony Black