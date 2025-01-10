Watch Anthony Edwards put Orlando’s Anthony Black in poster with monster dunk

We haven’t seen enough of Anthony Edwards ferociously attacking the rim this season.

The Orlando Magic — and specifically Anthony Black — have seen enough after this Dunk of the Year candidate from Edwards on Thursday night.

Black comes over to cut off Edwards’ path to the rim, watches Ant take off, and suddenly regrets his life choices, but there is no time to get out of the way.

Even Edwards was impressed with his work.

Edwards finished with 21 points and Minnesota went on to win the game 104-89.

Last season, Edwards took 22.8% of his shots inside three feet of the rim and had a dunk in almost 85% of his games. This season, without the same spacing around him, Edwards is taking 14.7% of his shots from inside three feet, and he’s dunked in almost 45% of his games.

Edwards is taking and making more 3-pointers this season (42.9% on 10 attempts a game) and with that his shooting efficiency overall is slightly higher. However, his getting downhill to the rim was a key part of Minnesota’s attack last season and part of what made it dynamic. That has felt different this season, and is tied to the money-saving Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle trade.

It was good to see Edwards turn back the clock. Hopefully, we get to see more of it.