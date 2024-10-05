Jets vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings meet for a highly anticipated matchup in London for a 9:30 AM ET kickoff on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the biggest surprises of the season sitting at a perfect 4-0 with wins over the Giants, 49ers, Texans, and Packers. The last three wins for Minnesota featured victories of 2023 playoff teams.

The New York Jets haven’t had the start they imagined with a 2-2 record and a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos last week. The Jets’ two wins have come against the Titans and Patriots, who are both 1-3 on the season.

Game Details and How to watch the New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM EST

Site: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

City: London, England

TV/Streaming: NFL+

Game odds for Jets vs. Vikings - Week 5

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Vikings (-140), Jets (+120)

Vikings (-140), Jets (+120) Spread: Minnesota -2.5 (-110)

Minnesota -2.5 (-110) Total: 40.5

The look-ahead line for this game was Jets -4, but seeing Minnesota favored by -2.5 points is no surprise and neither is the look-ahead total of 44.0 being 40.5 now. Both corrections are valid, but there’s nothing like an overseas group trip to throw off your momentum. Expect the sharps to take the Jets after this matchup features a preseason spread swing of 6.5 points through a four-game sample size.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Sam Darnold to go Under 1.5 passing touchdowns against the Jets in London:

“Sam Darnold has thrown at least two touchdown passes in all four games this season, a feat that no one expected. However, I expect that will discontinue that at some point and a trip overseas is about as good as any.

The four quarterbacks of Brock Purdy, Jacoby Brissett, Will Levis, and Bo Nix all combined for one touchdown pass through four games against the Jets this season.

New York has permitted 20 total points in the past three weeks and although it came versus some pretty bad offenses and quarterbacks, I’ll roll with the Jets’ pass defense and say they keep Darnold Under 1.5 passing touchdowns tossed.”

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings team stats, betting trends

Minnesota is 4-0 ATS to start the season and 3-1 to the Under.

Minnesota is 13-7 ATS in the past 20 regular season games.

New York is 2-2 ATS and 2-1-1 to the UNDER this year.

The UNDER is a combined 5-2-1 for the Vikings and Jets this year.

Betting the Vikings on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 222% return on investment.

Quarterback matchup for Jets vs. Vikings

Jets: Aaron Rodgers – In 2023, barely played a snap before he tore his Achilles, and he’s had to shake off some rust to start 2024. The 40-year-old has totaled 849 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception, plus a 50.6 QBR (20th).

Aaron Rodgers – In 2023, barely played a snap before he tore his Achilles, and he’s had to shake off some rust to start 2024. The 40-year-old has totaled 849 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception, plus a 50.6 QBR (20th). Vikings: Sam Darnold – In 2023, Darnold was a backup for most of the season for the Panthers, so his MVP form this year has been a nice surprise for Minnesota. Darnold has 11 touchdowns to 3 interceptions to go along with 932 passing yards through four games.

Jets and Vikings injury update

Minnesota’s TE TJ Hockenson is questionable for this matchup.

New York’s OL Morgan Moses is out (knee) and LB CJ Mosley (toe) is doubtful.

