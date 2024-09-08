LA Rams vs. Detroit Lions prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 1

Football Night in America on NBC features a rematch of last season’s Wild Card battle between the LA Rams and the Detroit Lions. Jared Goff and the Lions escaped with a 24-23 win over Matthew Safford and the Rams.

The Lions (12-5 in 2023) a league doormat only a handful of years ago will no longer be surprising anyone. They are among the favorites (+1000) to win the Super Bowl. In 2023, Detroit ranked 3rd in the league in total offense (394.8), 2nd in pass offense (258.9), and 5th in rushing offense (135.9). In addition, the Lions were 3rd in the NFL in scoring offense averaging 27.1ppg.

The Rams (10-7 in 2023) surprised a few people with their results last season. Statistically, they were 7th in total offense (359.3), 10th in passing offense (239), and 8th in points per game (23.8). A glaring hole was created when Aaron Donald retired, though, following the season.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions live Sunday evening:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 8:20 PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Latest Game odds for Rams vs. Lions - Week 1

The latest odds as of Sunday morning via DraftKings:



Moneyline: LA Rams (+170), Detroit Lions (-205)

LA Rams (+170), Detroit Lions (-205) Spread : Lions -4.5

: Lions -4.5 Total : 52.5

The line has moved 1.5 points since Opening Detroit -3. The Total has ballooned up from the Opening of 50.5 as bettors obviously expect offense in this game.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

“Amon-Ra St. Brown to score a TD (+100) is good value. The Lions’ WR1 scored a TD in the last 4 regular season games and in 7 of the last 9 games. He scored 10 TDs over the course of the 2023 season. With a Game Total of 52, TDs are expected.”

Los Angeles vs. Detroit team stats, betting trends

The Lions owned the NFL’s best record ATS at 14-6 (including the playoffs)

The Rams were 11-6-1 ATS last season (including the playoffs)

Rams are 13-5-2 ATS in their last 20 games in September

Lions are 16-5 ATS in their last 21 games overall

Quarterback matchup for LA vs. Detroit

Rams: Matthew Stafford – In 2023, he threw for 3,965yds including 24 TDs

Matthew Stafford – In 2023, he threw for 3,965yds including 24 TDs Lions: Jared Goff – In 2023, he threw for 4,575yds and 30 TDs

Player news & injuries

Rams’ RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game

Rams’ LT Alaric Jackson is out Sunday sitting out a 2-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy

Lions’ S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

