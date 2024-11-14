Michigan State vs. Illinois prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends and stats

This weekend, the 6-3 Illinois Fighting Illini host the 4-5 Michigan State Spartans in Champagne, IL. The Spartans, led by sophomore quarterback Adien Chiles, have had an up-and-down season. They got off to a fast 3-0 start with a big 27-24 win over the Maryland Terrapins. However, the wheels have come off fast. They are just 1-5 in their last five games, with the lone win being a 32-20 upset of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Illinois’ season also started hot. They began with four straight wins and won six of their first seven games. However, after their big 21-7 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, they have dropped back-to-back games.

This weekend’s game is vital for both teams. The Illini look to get above .500 in Big Ten play and the Spartans start their push for bowl eligibility.

Game Details & How to Watch Michigan State vs. Illinois

· Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

· Time: 2:30 PM EST

· Site: Memorial Stadium

· City: Champaign, IL

· TV/Streaming: FS1

Game Odds for Michigan State at Illinois via BetMGM

· Moneyline: Michigan State (+130), Illinois (-150)

· Spread: Illinois -3

· Total: 47.5

NBC Sports Best Bet

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas is leaning toward Illinois -3.5 in this contest:

“Getting even money for the Illini to win this contest by four or more sounds intriguing. The Spartans are on a bad sild and have fallen apart defensively. They are particularly poor against the pass. They are 92nd in defensive success to the dropback and 93rd in EPA/dropback.

They are playing against an Illinois team whose strength is certainly through the air. Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,893 yards and 16 touchdowns. It’s hard to imagine Michigan State can score enough to keep up.”

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Michigan State at Illinois

· Michigan State has covered 4 of its last 5 road matchups

· Illinois has won its last 3 games when a favorite

· 5 of Illinois’ last 6 home games have stayed under the Total

National Championship Odds via BetMGM

· Favorite: Ohio State +300

Big Ten Championship Odds via BetMGM

· Favorite: Oregon -120

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Ohio State +350 to +300

· Texas +550 to +450

· Ole Miss +3500 to +1000

Names to Know for Michigan State vs. Illinois

· Michigan State Spartans: QB Aidan Chiles – The sophomore quarterback from Long Beach has had trouble with consistency this season. He’s thrown 11 interceptions and just eight touchdowns.

· Illinois Fighting Illini: QB Luke Altmyer – Altmyer has thrown for 1,893 yards, 16 TDs, and 3 INTs.

