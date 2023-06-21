Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck set to have surgery to insert plate for facial fracture

Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is scheduled to have surgery to insert a plate to help a facial fracture heal after he was hit by a batted ball.

Houck was hit below the right eye by a line drive from the New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka. The 26-year-old right-hander saw a doctor and it was determined a plate was needed.

Boston manager Alex Cora said that the outcome was a “best-case scenario” for Houck because he was hit below the eye and temple. Cora said he envisions Houck returning to pitch this season.

“Sounds bad, right? Fracture,” Cora said. “But the fact that he knows he’s going to be part of this, it’s good. It’s the best news we can get.”

Cora said there’s currently no timetable for Houck’s return.

Houck received stitches after the incident and was checked at a hospital after he walked off the mound on his own with a towel covering his bleeding face. He’s 3-6 with 5.05 ERA this season, making 13 starts.