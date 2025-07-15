Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic, Paralympic medal designs revealed

The medals for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics were unveiled on Tuesday.

One side of the medal design has the two halves coming together to create the Olympic rings or the Paralympic Agitos. The other side has the Milan Cortina Games logo on one half and the name of the event on the other half, including Braille for the Paralympic medals.

The medal designs are two halves to celebrate “the power of differences ... to create a bold, unified statement.” Milan Cortina organizers described the medals as “a gesture of perpetual motion and union":

“A dynamic graphic abstraction showing the union of two parts in constant motion, highlighted by the contrast between a granular texture and a mirrored surface. The design stays pure and simple — using only the essential lines to express the ideas of union and movement. The medal’s energy comes from this division, representing ongoing change. These elements are brought together by the Olympic and Paralympic values, turning contrast into unity and motion into meaning.”

Milan Cortina 2026

The Milan Cortina Olympics, which open Feb. 6, will feature the most medal events in Winter Games history —116 of them spread across clusters in Northern Italy.

The first medals are scheduled to be awarded in Alpine skiing (men’s downhill) and cross-country skiing (women’s 20km skiathlon) on Feb. 7.

The Milan Cortina Paralympics, which open March 6, will have 79 medal events. The first medals are scheduled to be awarded in Para Alpine skiing and Para biathlon.

Here are the medals for the previous Winter Games in Italy (Cortina 1956 and Torino 2006) and then the most recent Summer and Winter Games medal designs:

IOC

IOC

Paris 2024