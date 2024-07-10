Rex & Lav Pod: Keegan Bradley’s captaincy is a big risk. Is it worth it for Team USA?

There has been no shortage of opinions about Keegan Bradley’s deservedness as the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain.

Rex and Lav have some differing thoughts, too.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner fiercely debate whether Bradley was the right choice to lead Team USA, as well as his biggest challenges over the next 14 months.

Plus, Rex is in Scotland for its national open, and he offers his take on Rory McIlroy’s first public comments since his U.S. Open collapse.

0:00: THE GREAT DEBATE: Breaking down the merits/drawbacks of Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy

08:00: NO INTERVIEW, NO PROBLEM: What to make of the bizarre PGA of America’s decision-making process

12:30: RISKY BUSINESS: Is the benefit of a paradigm shift worth the risk of a home loss?

16:00: GENERATION NEXT: Bradley’s biggest challenges over the next 14 months

20:00: AT THE MIC: Rory McIlroy goes deep on what went wrong over the final hour of the U.S. Open

28:00: HIT ‘EM (SEMI-)STRAIGHT: Rex’s rest of the week in Scotland, including an upcoming tee time at Muirfield (hence why he’s rushing out the door).