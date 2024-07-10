 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elena Rybakina
Rybakina beats Svitolina to reach Wimbledon semifinals and will next face Krejcikova
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic gets to his 13th Wimbledon semifinal via walkover
2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 12
U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team named for Paralympic three-peat bid in Paris

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardpraceintv_240710.jpg
Vingegaard reflects on ‘emotional’ Stage 11 win
TDF_Stage_11_finish.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_rogliccrash_240710.jpg
Roglic crashes on tight corner during Stage 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elena Rybakina
Rybakina beats Svitolina to reach Wimbledon semifinals and will next face Krejcikova
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic gets to his 13th Wimbledon semifinal via walkover
2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 12
U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team named for Paralympic three-peat bid in Paris

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardpraceintv_240710.jpg
Vingegaard reflects on ‘emotional’ Stage 11 win
TDF_Stage_11_finish.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_rogliccrash_240710.jpg
Roglic crashes on tight corner during Stage 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex & Lav Pod: Keegan Bradley’s captaincy is a big risk. Is it worth it for Team USA?

  
Published July 10, 2024 11:36 AM

There has been no shortage of opinions about Keegan Bradley’s deservedness as the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain.

Rex and Lav have some differing thoughts, too.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner fiercely debate whether Bradley was the right choice to lead Team USA, as well as his biggest challenges over the next 14 months.

Plus, Rex is in Scotland for its national open, and he offers his take on Rory McIlroy’s first public comments since his U.S. Open collapse.

0:00: THE GREAT DEBATE: Breaking down the merits/drawbacks of Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy

08:00: NO INTERVIEW, NO PROBLEM: What to make of the bizarre PGA of America’s decision-making process

12:30: RISKY BUSINESS: Is the benefit of a paradigm shift worth the risk of a home loss?

16:00: GENERATION NEXT: Bradley’s biggest challenges over the next 14 months

20:00: AT THE MIC: Rory McIlroy goes deep on what went wrong over the final hour of the U.S. Open

28:00: HIT ‘EM (SEMI-)STRAIGHT: Rex’s rest of the week in Scotland, including an upcoming tee time at Muirfield (hence why he’s rushing out the door).