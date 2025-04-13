 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Drivers anticipate Bristol Cup race to look similar to last spring’s race impacted by tire wear
The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler will need an Olympic-sized Sunday to repeat

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric

April 12, 2025 08:34 PM
Rex & Lav preview the final Masters pairing with Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, which they expect to be electric -- and which will make for an epic finish at Augusta.

nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
rory_site.jpg
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
nbc_golf_gcpodworkday_250411.jpg
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
workday_site.jpg
02:55
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_golfpodroryclip_250410.jpg
06:03
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday
nbc_golf_gcpodpicksmenu_250409.jpg
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_golf_rexlav_top10sv2_250407.jpg
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_golf_penskev3_250405.jpg
01:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
carlagolf.jpg
08:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwafinalrd_250405.jpg
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
nbc_golf_escuderwin_250405.jpg
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
01:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250404.jpg
03:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_250404.jpg
05:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
07:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_ganneintv_250404.jpg
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
ANWA.jpg
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
nbc_golf_skipping16_250404.jpg
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
ganne_site.jpg
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_sx_450recapv2_250412.jpg
11:59
Sexton ‘silky smooth’ as 450 title race heats up
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250412.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_imsa_longbeach_highlight_250412.jpg
12:39
Highlights: IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
03:06
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
01:00
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
sexton_phlly.jpg
06:40
What riders said after Philadelphia Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
06:55
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown
nbc_sx_roczen_250412.jpg
02:00
Roczen ‘pretty banged up,’ earns podium in Philly
nbc_sx_phillyhl_250412.jpg
22:52
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Philadelphia
nbc_sx_webb_250412.jpg
01:39
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
nbc_sx_sexton_250412.jpg
33
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
nbc_imsa_wickensintv_250412.jpg
01:47
Wickens completes first stint at IMSA’s top level
nbc_sx_davies_250412.jpg
01:06
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
nbc_sx_breakkerintrv_250425.jpg
01:12
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross
Blue_gold_raw.jpg
06:18
Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game
nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
nbc_pl_plupdate_240412.jpg
09:16
PL Update: Man City come back to rout Palace 5-2
nbc_cfb_mincheyintv_250412.jpg
54
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard
nbc_pl_arteaintv_250412.jpg
46
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw with Brentford
nbc_pl_arsvbrehl_250412.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_arsvbrereax_250412.jpg
04:44
Neville: Arsenal have ‘gone backwards’ this season
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman looking to build upon ‘foundation’ of 2024
nbc_pl_bregoalwissav2_250412.jpg
01:48
Wissa blasts Brentford level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoalpartey_250412.jpg
01:31
Partey powers Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_rugby_irevenghl_250412.jpg
16:00
Six Nations highlights: England 49, Ireland 5