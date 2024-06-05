Rex & Lav Pod: One year later, June 6 remains an infamous day in PGA Tour history

In this week’s edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Hoggard’s upcoming feature on the one-year anniversary of the PGA Tour’s bombshell deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund: the reaction, the breakdown, the future ramifications.

Plus, the guys talk about their respective U.S. Open final qualifiers for Golf Channel’s Golf’s Longest Day coverage, as well as react to the debate surrounding Bob MacIntyre’s decision to skip this week’s signature event, the Memorial.

0:00: SEE, WHAT HAPPENED WAS ...: A brief mea culpa for no post-Canada pod on Sunday night.

1:00: YOU’RE LOOKING LIVE!: Golf’s Longest Day remains undefeated, even if our respective sites didn’t deliver the drama.

8:00: FAIR OR FOUL?: Bob MacIntyre skips Memorial, a signature event on Tour.

16:00: ONE FINAL TUNEUP: Scottie, Xander, Viktor – what we are watching this week at Jack’s Place, the last event before the U.S. Open.

22:30: DEEP DIVE: Hoggard discusses his upcoming feature on the one-year anniversary of June 6.

30:00: FINAL PREPARATIONS: We’re getting ready, in our own special way, for the year’s third major.

