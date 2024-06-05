 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympic Medals
What are Olympic and Paralympic medals made of? Tradition, history, 2024 Paris Olympics medals, and more
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Qualifying
Todd Gilliland signs contract extension with Front Row Motorsports
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend

Rex & Lav Pod: One year later, June 6 remains an infamous day in PGA Tour history

  
Published June 5, 2024 09:27 AM
dunne_1920_monahan_2020.jpg

In this week’s edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Hoggard’s upcoming feature on the one-year anniversary of the PGA Tour’s bombshell deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund: the reaction, the breakdown, the future ramifications.

Plus, the guys talk about their respective U.S. Open final qualifiers for Golf Channel’s Golf’s Longest Day coverage, as well as react to the debate surrounding Bob MacIntyre’s decision to skip this week’s signature event, the Memorial.

0:00: SEE, WHAT HAPPENED WAS ...: A brief mea culpa for no post-Canada pod on Sunday night.

1:00: YOU’RE LOOKING LIVE!: Golf’s Longest Day remains undefeated, even if our respective sites didn’t deliver the drama.

8:00: FAIR OR FOUL?: Bob MacIntyre skips Memorial, a signature event on Tour.

16:00: ONE FINAL TUNEUP: Scottie, Xander, Viktor – what we are watching this week at Jack’s Place, the last event before the U.S. Open.

22:30: DEEP DIVE: Hoggard discusses his upcoming feature on the one-year anniversary of June 6.

30:00: FINAL PREPARATIONS: We’re getting ready, in our own special way, for the year’s third major.