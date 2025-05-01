 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel could lead Diamondbacks’ bullpen with Justin Martinez on the injured list
Kyle Higashioka
Rangers put Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list with a rib muscle strain

Top Clips

nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
nbc_berry_lastcallv2_250501.jpg
American Promise is worth betting on to win Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel could lead Diamondbacks’ bullpen with Justin Martinez on the injured list
Kyle Higashioka
Rangers put Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day injured list with a rib muscle strain

Top Clips

nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
nbc_berry_lastcallv2_250501.jpg
American Promise is worth betting on to win Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Red Gerard set for third Olympic team in snowboard slopestyle, big air

  
Published May 1, 2025 02:34 PM

Red Gerard is set to compete in his third Olympics in snowboarding, eight years after becoming the youngest gold medalist in the sport’s history.

Gerard, now 24, became the second athlete across all sports to clinch a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games after fellow snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Olympic qualifying procedures state that the highest-ranked American man and American woman in slopestyle world rankings on May 1 clinch a spot on the Olympic team in slopestyle and big air, should they also be ranked in the top three in the world.

Gerard meets that criteria. He is ranked second in the world behind Canadian Liam Brearley.

“Going into the season, I had one goal: to finish in the top three of the WSPL (rankings) and lock up an Olympic spot,” Gerard said in a U.S. Ski and Snowboard press release. “At first I wasn’t too sure if I was going to be able to reach it, but as the season went on this goal felt more and more obtainable. It was the most I’ve ever competed in one year.”

Gerard won his first two X Games slopestyle titles in 2024 and 2025. In 2026, he can become the first man to win a second Olympic gold in slopestyle, which debuted at the Olympics in 2014.

In 2022, Gerard placed fourth in slopestyle and fifth in big air as the top American man in both events.

Up to three more U.S. men and four U.S. women can make the Olympic team in slopestyle/big air next season. There are no U.S. women currently in the top three of the world rankings.

Mark McMorris
Mark McMorris’ snowboard career has been record breaking and unbreakable
Mark McMorris targets more Olympic glory in 2026 after a medal at the last three Games.