Chloe Kim wins snowboard halfpipe world title, closes in on 2026 Olympic berth

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Tennessee vs Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Michigan at Auburn
Michigan St. vs Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Boston
Alysa Liu on top of the world, a startling position after two years away from skating

Top Clips

craftsmanblueridge.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
Figure skaters draw strength from each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Tennessee vs Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Michigan at Auburn
Michigan St. vs Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Elite 8
ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Boston
Alysa Liu on top of the world, a startling position after two years away from skating

Top Clips

craftsmanblueridge.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
Figure skaters draw strength from each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chloe Kim wins snowboard halfpipe world title, closes in on 2026 Olympic berth

  
Published March 29, 2025 08:08 AM

Chloe Kim won her third world championship in snowboard halfpipe on Saturday, moving closer to clinching a spot in her third Olympics in 2026.

Kim, the two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist, won with her score of 93.50 points in her first of two runs in Switzerland.

Japan’s Sara Shimizu and Mitsuki Ono took silver and bronze.

Kim’s winning run included a switch double cork 1080 and a pair of 900s, according to commentators.

“Today was definitely a big mental battle, I think for all the ladies,” said Kim, who along with the other 11 women had to wait out a two-hour weather delay. “I definitely had a couple mental breakdowns during practice, so I’m just really happy I was able to land something.”

Her second run was a victory lap with the title already secured. She attempted a cab 1260, according to commentary, but didn’t land it.

“My favorite part about a victory lap is trying to progress the sport and try to do the craziest run I’ve ever done,” she said afterward. “I was really hoping to put that down here, but next time.”

The top American woman in the world rankings come Tuesday clinches a spot on the team for the Milan Cortina Games, should she also be in the top three overall. Kim went into worlds ranked first.

She took one season off after winning her second Olympic gold medal in 2022. This season, she repeated as X Games champion and also became the first woman to land a double cork 1080 in competition.

“I think I’m back,” she said. “I really started to find the joy for the sport again, and I think that’s been a really big change for me, a positive change.”

NBC airs highlights of The Snow League, the new snowboard halfpipe competition series founded by Shaun White, on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Mark McMorris
Mark McMorris’ snowboard career has been record breaking and unbreakable
Mark McMorris targets more Olympic glory in 2026 after a medal at the last three Games.