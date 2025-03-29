Chloe Kim wins snowboard halfpipe world title, closes in on 2026 Olympic berth

Chloe Kim won her third world championship in snowboard halfpipe on Saturday, moving closer to clinching a spot in her third Olympics in 2026.

Kim, the two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist, won with her score of 93.50 points in her first of two runs in Switzerland.

Japan’s Sara Shimizu and Mitsuki Ono took silver and bronze.

Kim’s winning run included a switch double cork 1080 and a pair of 900s, according to commentators.

“Today was definitely a big mental battle, I think for all the ladies,” said Kim, who along with the other 11 women had to wait out a two-hour weather delay. “I definitely had a couple mental breakdowns during practice, so I’m just really happy I was able to land something.”

Her second run was a victory lap with the title already secured. She attempted a cab 1260, according to commentary, but didn’t land it.

“My favorite part about a victory lap is trying to progress the sport and try to do the craziest run I’ve ever done,” she said afterward. “I was really hoping to put that down here, but next time.”

The top American woman in the world rankings come Tuesday clinches a spot on the team for the Milan Cortina Games, should she also be in the top three overall. Kim went into worlds ranked first.

She took one season off after winning her second Olympic gold medal in 2022. This season, she repeated as X Games champion and also became the first woman to land a double cork 1080 in competition.

“I think I’m back,” she said. “I really started to find the joy for the sport again, and I think that’s been a really big change for me, a positive change.”

NBC airs highlights of The Snow League, the new snowboard halfpipe competition series founded by Shaun White, on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.