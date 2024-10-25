Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The New York Jets (2-5) are in Foxborough, MA this weekend looking to get the season on track when they face the New England Patriots (1-6).

Expectations in New England were low and possibly non-existent entering the season. Management and fans alike recognized a challenging season was unavoidable as the talent level was just not there to compete each week. Different story in New York where management and fans expected Aaron Rodgers and the Jets to not just compete weekly but win and easily secure their first playoff birth since 2010. That has not happened as they enter this contest having lost three straight.

New York heads to New England looking to put together 60 minutes of winning football, sweep the Patriots, and start to build momentum as they enter the second half of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Jets @ Patriots

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Gillette Stadium

City: Foxborough, MA

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Jets @ Patriots

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Jets (-325), New England Patriots (+260)

New York Jets (-325), New England Patriots (+260) Spread: Jets -7

Jets -7 Total: 41

This line stands where it opened with the Jets favored by 7. The Total has dipped just .5 points. The lack of movement is not a surprise as there have been no player moves of note over the course of the week.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the New York Jets and the New England Patriots

· The Patriots have gone 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog.

· The Jets’ last 5 games against the Patriots have stayed UNDER the Total.

· The Jets are 2-5 ATS and 3-4 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Patriots are 1-5-1 ATS and 4-3 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Jets @ Patriots

New York: Aaron Rodgers – the veteran has thrown 10 TDs (T-7) but also 7 INTs (T-64). Threw for 276 yards but 2 INTs in the loss @ Pittsburgh last week.

Aaron Rodgers – the veteran has thrown 10 TDs (T-7) but also 7 INTs (T-64). Threw for 276 yards but 2 INTs in the loss @ Pittsburgh last week. New England: Drake Maye – this will be start #3 for the rookie out of North Carolina. Threw for 276 yards and 2 TDs in the loss in London to Jacksonville last weekend completing 70% of his passes.

Injury update for Jets @ Patriots

· New York WR Allen Lazard (chest) did not practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

· New York LB Quincy Williams (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New York RT Morgan Moses (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England RB Rhamondre Stevenson (foot/personal) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England WR Ja’Lynn Polk (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England DE Keion White (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Jets @ Patriots

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for New York @ New England:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the points with a play on the Patriots.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 41 points.

