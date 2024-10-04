Packers vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in a clash that could be a pivotal turning point in each team’s season.

The Packers are looking to avoid back-to-back defeats, and the Rams hope to keep their playoff hopes alive by avoiding a 1-4 start to the season.

This matchup features two powerhouse teams and a compelling quarterback battle. Green Bay’s Jordan Love is stepping into his second straight start of the season after missing time due to injury.

On the other side, the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, a seasoned veteran with a Super Bowl title under his belt, looks to leverage his experience and precision to guide his team to victory.

With the injuries piling up for the Rams, the Packers enter this week as the betting favorite.

Game Details and How to watch Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams live on Sunday afternoon

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams - Week 5

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-165), Los Angeles Rams (+140)

Green Bay Packers (-165), Los Angeles Rams (+140) Spread : Packers -3

: Packers -3 Total : 48.5

The line opened at -3.5 and has dropped to -3.0 since.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is Kyren Williams First Rams TD

“This price is crazy to me. He scored the first and only touchdown for the Rams against the Bears last week. The week before that, he scored the only three touchdowns for the Rams against the 49ers, and you guessed it, he scored the only touchdown against the Cardinals. He is the scoring threat, whether off a hand-off or a catch out of the backfield.”

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams team stats, betting trends

The Packers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as a road favorite

The Packers have won 6 of their last 7 games against the Rams

The Over is 13-7 in the Packers’ last 10 games on the road and the Rams’ last 10 at home combined

Each team is 3-1 to the OVER this season

Quarterback matchup for Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

Packers – Jordan Love is back for a second game after missing time due to injury. He’s thrown for 649 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs

Jordan Love is back for a second game after missing time due to injury. He’s thrown for 649 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs Rams – Super Bowl Champion Matthew Stafford is under center for the Rams as they look for their second win of the season. He’s thrown for 978 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs

Packers and Rams injuries

Packers CB Jaire Alexander is questionable

Packers OL Jordan Morgan is questionable

Packers WR Christian Watson is OUT

Packers DL Devonte Wyatt is questionable

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is OUT

Rams WR Puka Nucua is OUT

Rams LB Troy Reeder is questionable

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson is questionable

Rams LT Alaric Jackson is questionable

